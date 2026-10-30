Nokia’s 2360 Flip Phone Offers Remote Setup but Sticks With 2G

Smartphones can do almost anything these days, but that doesn’t make them the best choice for someone who simply wants to make a call. HMD’s Nokia 2360 Flip offers large buttons, family-managed settings, and a reassuringly familiar clamshell design. Unfortunately, that familiarity extends to its network connection. This new phone only supports 2G, limiting where those thoughtful features can actually be used.

At first, the design makes a fairly convincing case for keeping things simple. Large, clearly marked keys sit below a 2.8-inch screen, while a 1.77-inch outer display shows who’s calling before you open it. Flipping the lid answers the call, and closing it hangs up. Charcoal, Burgundy Red, and Teal finishes add some personality without making the keypad any harder to recognize.

Designer: HMD

The more interesting convenience is something that the person holding the phone doesn’t have to do. Family Assist lets a relative add contacts, set reminders, adjust volume, and configure SOS settings from an Android phone or iPhone. Instructions arrive over SMS, so the Nokia doesn’t need a data plan. Changing a doctor’s number needn’t turn into another lesson in navigating unfamiliar phone menus.

An orange SOS button on the back puts another important function outside the menus. Hold it for three seconds, and HMD says the phone calls one preset number while texting up to five emergency contacts. That’s a useful shortcut when searching a contact list is difficult, but it isn’t a substitute for public emergency services. It still needs a working cellular connection.

HMD also has younger users in mind, with parental controls protected by a Family PIN. Approved contact lists restrict calls and messages, while individual features such as games or the camera can be blocked. School Mode leaves only the clock and emergency calling available. These settings are handled on the handset, rather than requiring a parent to install another app to manage them.

There’s a removable 1,450mAh battery inside, along with USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Those are welcome touches, especially for a phone intended to remain familiar rather than demand frequent upgrades. The radio, however, supports only 900MHz and 1,800MHz GSM, with no 3G or 4G fallback. A replacement battery might keep the handset running, but it can’t restore a network that’s been switched off.

For US readers, this is more than a matter of checking reception in the backyard. T-Mobile retired its 2G network on August 3, 2026, leaving the country’s major carriers without 2G service. Elsewhere, compatibility still comes with an expiration date. The UK’s EE plans to begin shutting down 2G in May 2029, so an active network today doesn’t guarantee years of reliable service ahead.

HMD hasn’t established pricing or retail availability on its international listing. Before considering one, families will need to check supported bands, local 2G coverage, and their carrier’s shutdown plans. That’s an awkward extra assignment for a phone built around simplicity. Setting up a loved one’s contacts remotely is appealing, but having to replace their phone because the network disappears is rather less so.