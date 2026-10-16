OPPO Pad Mini Fits a Matte OLED Screen Into a 10-Ounce Tablet

Tablets give books and sketches more room than a phone, but their glossy screens can turn a nearby window into part of the content. Making the tablet bigger doesn’t help when you’d rather carry less. OPPO’s Pad Mini Matte Display Edition tackles both frustrations with an 8.8-inch matte OLED screen inside a slim metal body designed for reading and creating away from a desk.

The Lavender Purple finish makes that metal shell less businesslike than another gray rectangle. Sandblasted, anodized aluminum carries OPPO’s etched Glow texture, giving the surface a subtle sparkle rather than a mirror finish. At approximately 0.21 inches thick and 9.95 ounces, the tablet leaves less bulk to accommodate in a small bag, although adding a protective case would change those dimensions.

Designer: OPPO

Of course, the more interesting matte surface is the one facing you. OPPO says the display treatment reduces glare, while the 2520×1680 OLED panel retains full color and refresh rates up to 144Hz in supported apps. This isn’t an E Ink reader dressed as a tablet. You can move from a novel to an animated film without asking the screen to change technologies.

Reader Mode offers another way to change the experience, with softer colors and a black-and-white option for concentrating on text. OPPO also lists a minimum brightness of two nits for nighttime reading. That gives you settings to adjust when a bright white page feels excessive, rather than treating the same display setup as suitable for a sunny commute and bedtime.

Add the optional OPPO Pencil 3 and the compact screen becomes somewhere to write instead of just scroll. You can circle text or pictures and drag them between windows, collecting references for a travel plan or gathering material beside your notes. The stylus has a shortcut button for selection tools, putting a frequently repeated action somewhere your fingers can find.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage keep the Mini from being merely an oversized reading device. ColorOS 16 allows floating windows for keeping reference material nearby while you work. That said, an 8.8-inch screen still has limits. Open several apps together, and you’ll have less room for each one, no matter how freely the windows move.

An 8,000mAh battery is a substantial component inside such a thin body, with 67W SUPERVOOC charging supported when it needs a refill. OPPO claims up to 19.5 hours of continuous video playback, based on its laboratory testing. That’s more relevant to a long trip than the headline 48-hour figure, which shouldn’t be read as two days of uninterrupted screen use.

OPPO has yet to reveal availability dates and pricing across markets. Slim bezels keep the enclosure compact, but leave less space for a thumb beside the screen. For longer reading sessions, a case with something to grip might be more useful than keeping the tablet as thin as possible, even if it adds a little bulk.