A Pocket Concept Built to Catch Design Ideas Before They Get Away

Good ideas don’t always wait until you’ve found the right pen and an empty page. For industrial designers, a quick sketch can turn into a note, then vanish while they’re looking for something to write on. Ideo is a pocket-sized concept that puts a sticky-note pad, a crank-set timer, and a random-word prompt in one place, giving those fleeting thoughts somewhere to land.

The trick isn’t to replace a sketchbook or ask a computer to finish your thinking. It’s to keep the small tools for getting started within reach. A pen clips to one side of the rounded body, while a stack of sticky notes takes up much of the front. You can jot down a shape, a measurement, or a question before it slips away.

Designer: Aditya Rajiv

Then there’s the timer, which makes the device a little stranger than an ordinary stationery holder. Turn the crank on the side until the orange bar reaches your chosen duration, and a bright ball moves along the track as time passes. When its cycle finishes, the concept calls for a sound. That gives a short sketching session a visible beginning and end.

A blank note can be surprisingly intimidating when someone asks you for three different directions before lunch. Ideo responds with an e-ink display that presents a random word, such as “tiger” or “apple,” to nudge your thoughts somewhere unexpected. If the word doesn’t help, a physical button skips to another. This isn’t some AI that tries to take over your thinking process but, rather, a nudge to keep your pen moving.

During a workshop, you might have a few minutes to sketch a handle before the group moves on to another idea. The timer keeps that deadline obvious, while the note stays attached to the device until you’re ready to place it beside other sketches. Having the prompt nearby could help when your first drawing feels too much like the one you made yesterday.

There’s a playful contrast between the quiet white housing and its red controls, with the yellow notes taking up nearly half the front. The broad knob and two large buttons look approachable rather than like the controls on a complicated drawing tablet. It almost looks like a child’s toy, which is the perfect idiom for playful and unhindered ideation.

The concept understands a small but familiar delay: the moment between having an idea and finding a place for it. A notepad and pen handle that first step, while the timer and word generator give you a reason to start drawing instead of staring at a blank sheet. Ideo is still a concept, of course, but the scramble for a pen makes its arrangement seem practical.