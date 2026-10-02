Improved Neurable One ANC headphones actively track brain activity while sounding great

Neurable has been working on non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technology for decades now. They now bring years of R&D in neuroscience to practical consumer electronics for everyday living. Just like we use tracking devices and smartwatches to get insight into vital bodily functions, the company wants to make brain health and cognitive performance commonplace.

A few years ago, they introduced the MW75 Neuro headphones in collaboration with Master & Dynamics, and we were already impressed. Now Neurable has launched a pair of cans that are better and developed a standalone. The basic functionality remains the same, as the headphones track your brain wave activity throughout the day to identify the high-focus times and the ones where you start to fade off.

Designer: Neurable

The latter is an important insight as you’ll be prompted to take a break, or dive deeper into your cognitive performance thanks to the Smart Brain Breaks feature. It’s like keeping a tab of your mental health, just like we do with our physical health using wearable trackers. This new version improves on the one developed in conjunction with M&D, as Neurable headphones now track live and long-term data. This is important, since you’ll now get notifications when your focus tasks, meditation routines, or sleep are not optimal.

According to Ramses Alcaide, CEO of Neurable, “Neurable One is the product we’ve been working toward for more than a decade. It takes everything we’ve learned about bringing brain sensing out of the lab and makes it intuitive and useful in everyday life.” The latest version saves data over longer sessions, even outside the specific focus sessions. As per Ramses, a stable reading can be ensured when data is collected over weeks and months. The Neurable One headphones do exactly that, leading to more reliable analysis.

The headphones do the heavy lifting as they combine audio performance, clean ANC functionality, and EEG tracking in real time. These cans are lighter and more comfortable to wear, compared to the earlier versions. The 12 EEG sensors are integrated into the ear pads for continuous tracking without the user even realizing it. The brainwave data gathered from the tracking is analyzed and presented as meaningful insights via the compatible Android or iOS app.

Of course, at the end of the day, these are a pair of cans that are meant for enjoying your favorite tunes, so they need to sound good. Loaded with 40mm beryllium drivers and six microphones, the headphones promise crisp audio delivery and satisfying ANC and Ambient mode performance. The battery life of 22 hours will get you through music listening marathons, but bear in mind, the number drops to 12 hours when the EEG mode is turned on. That means you’ll get through a day of listening to music and subconscious brain analysis going on in the background for long-term mental health. The headphones are priced at $499, which is a bit steep, but you’ll have to consider the functionality they bring to the table.