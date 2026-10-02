HP’s $699 OmniBook 5 Has the One Thing the MacBook Neo Doesn’t

Affordable laptops often make you choose between a nice screen and a machine you’d want to carry. HP’s $699.99 OmniBook 5 14 makes a different pitch against Apple’s MacBook Neo: an OLED touchscreen wrapped in a slim, colorful aluminum body. It’s an appealing combination for someone moving between classes, work, and a movie, though the price doesn’t buy every specification HP advertises for the series.

HP treats color as part of the laptop, rather than something to add with a sticker. Starlit Blue, Peony Pink, Soft Honeydew, and Smoke Silver give the aluminum chassis some character, with a tone-on-tone keyboard to keep the look together. At 2.6 pounds and 0.46 inches thick, it could slip into a bag without looking like an anonymous office machine when it comes back out.

Designer: HP

Open the lid and the 14-inch OLED touchscreen becomes the reason to look twice. Its 16:10 proportions leave more vertical room for a document or editing tools, while touch makes a quick tap feel natural. But the $699.99 model has a 1920×1200 resolution and a 300-nit brightness rating, not the up-to-2.5K, 620-nit display mentioned in HP’s broader launch announcement.

The 180-degree hinge is a smaller detail, but it might be the one you appreciate when sharing a draft across a cafe table. Lay the laptop flat, turn it toward a friend, and neither of you has to hunch over the keyboard. The backlit keys make a difference when that conversation stretches into the evening, although this isn’t a tablet you can fold backward.

HP also makes room for an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C connections, and a headphone jack. If you need to show a presentation on a meeting room display or connect a monitor at work, you might not need to hunt for an adapter. The catch is that there’s no USB-A port listed, so an older mouse or flash drive could still send you looking.

Underneath the colorful shell, this configuration has an Intel Core 5 320 processor, 8GB of onboard memory, and a 256GB SSD. Those numbers should keep expectations in check if you juggle large creative files and a dozen browser tabs. There’s a 512GB storage option, but it shouldn’t be confused with what the starting price includes.

Battery life deserves careful reading. HP touts up to 42 hours for the series, but that figure comes from local video playback, not a day of calls, spreadsheets, and multitasking. The listed 60Wh battery and a claimed 50% charge in about 30 minutes are useful details when you’re planning a day out. Neither tells you when you’ll need an outlet.

The HP OmniBook 5’s challenge to the MacBook Neo isn’t about winning every specification. It offers a different set of priorities: a touchscreen, OLED contrast, cheerful colors, and ports that could save you from carrying an adapter. The modest memory and storage are harder to overlook. Still, it’s good to see an affordable laptop make its strongest argument the moment you open it.