AirTag-sized EDC lighter packs a Zippo-style flame into a 1.4-inch tall Titanium body

An AirTag is 32mm in diameter, and the whole appeal is forgetting you put it there. MR.GADGET apparently thought this was the right template for a lighter. The Pyra measures 36mm (1.42 inches) tall and 15mm (0.59 inches) across, which means it is, quite genuinely, just four millimeters taller than an Apple AirTag. A complete mechanical lighter in a form factor you’d otherwise associate with tracking your lost dog. MR.GADGET is a Boston-based product design studio, and Pyra represents exactly the kind of object they seem to enjoy building: small, precise, and maybe slightly unnecessary in the best possible way.

Behind the compact titanium body is a fully mechanical ignition structure. No electronic ignition. No battery. No charging port. A CNC-machined hammered texture, inspired by meteorite surfaces, gives the titanium body a distinctive tactile character. Four symmetrical grooves provide natural grip, while a contrasting copper/brass ring adds a warm metallic accent. At just 0.63 ounces (17.8 grams), Pyra is small enough to carry almost anywhere without becoming another bulky object in your pocket. That’s lighter than most coins or USB drives rattling at the bottom of your bag.

Designer: MR.GADGET

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The ignition system inside that 36mm shell contains 13 discrete components, each with a specific job. Rotating the upper shell open reveals the mechanism, then you spin the flint wheel, metal meets flint, a spark appears, and the flame follows. Every component is precision CNC machined to work within the compact body, from the internal mechanism to the threaded connection. The precision threads give every rotation a distinct mechanical feel, ending with a precise mechanical lock. The component list reads like a miniaturized Zippo: spring, flint wheel, flint, fuel chamber, and O-ring, all organized so that every millimeter has a job.

Pyra is machined from Grade 5 Titanium, or Ti-6Al-4V if you prefer to sound intimidating at dinner parties, an alloy roughly 2 to 2.5 times stronger than commercially pure titanium and the same material used in aerospace components, carabiners, and precision knife hardware that gets used hard. MR.GADGET chose it for the combination of low weight, high strength, durability, and premium tactile feel. The compact body serves as the structural backbone that keeps the whole object compact, rigid, and carry-ready. That CNC-machined hammered texture does double duty: it gives the titanium visual drama and provides genuine grip. The four symmetrical grooves give your fingers something to find naturally, and the copper/brass accent ring breaks the all-titanium aesthetic with a warm, almost handcrafted quality that photographs beautifully.

Inside Pyra is a dedicated fuel chamber, and when closed, the precision threads and O-ring sealing structure reduce the entry of air, moisture, and dust. That sealing is a meaningful detail: the classic Zippo has no equivalent and is notorious for losing fuel to evaporation in storage. The flame stays lit when the wind picks up and keeps burning through the rain. Pyra has been tested across extreme temperatures from -20°C to 50°C, covering nearly every scenario outside of volcano tourism. The fuel load delivers approximately six minutes of continuous burn time, ample for lighting candles, starting camp stoves, and the occasional dramatic effect.

Pyra carries two different kinds of light: a real flame created mechanically when you need it, and tritium, a self-luminous element integrated into the body to provide a small glow without batteries or charging. Two 1.5 × 6mm tritium slots are built directly into the shell, and this is honestly one of my favorite details on the whole design. In daylight, the vials become part of the design. In darkness, they become a subtle point of light, turning Pyra into something you can locate by feel or by glow at 2am. The vials come in a variety of colors and are available as an add-on, and they genuinely elevate the whole object into small-artifact territory.

Pyra’s compact cylindrical form fits naturally into an EDC setup, riding in your pocket at only 36mm, and the attachment hole gives the option of keyring or lanyard. A necklace chain add-on is also available, turning Pyra into pendant carry if that’s your angle. The flat bottom gives Pyra another small but intentional feature: it stands. That’s one of those quietly considered design decisions that makes an object feel genuinely thought through. The mechanical structure is designed with maintenance in mind, the flint is replaceable, and the whole approach rejects the idea that a lighter should become disposable just because one small component wears out.

Pyra is available at a discounted $45 per unit with free worldwide shipping, and the add-on catalog is surprisingly comprehensive for a lighter. A black anodized finish adds $15, personalized engraving is $12, a titanium quick-release keychain is $15, and a spare flint kit of 30 runs just $5. Tritium vials are $30 for a pair, with glass luminous vials at $6 for those who want the ambient glow without the premium. Multi-unit bundles bring the per-unit cost down considerably, with a two-pack starting at $85 and a four-pack at $159.

Click Here to Buy Now: $49 $65 (25% off) Hurry! Only 55 of 100 left.