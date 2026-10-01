Samsung’s SmartTag3 Refuses to Die at 790 Days Battery Life

I’m the kind of person who can set down my keys, turn around, and immediately forget where they went. Wallets, earbuds, and bags have a way of disappearing at the least convenient moment, too. A smart tracker can spare you a frantic search, but only if its battery is working and its location can still be found. That makes battery life and the ability to locate an item beyond your phone’s immediate range just as important as a good-looking design.

Designed by Samsung, the Galaxy SmartTag3 aims to address those everyday frustrations in a smaller package. Its rounded, nearly square shape gives it a clean look, while its reduced size should make it less noticeable on the things you carry. That matters more than it might seem. A tracker attached to a set of keys needs to be easy to live with every day, not just useful on the rare occasion those keys go missing.

Design: Samsung

The change in shape also raises a practical question: how will you attach it to your belongings? Samsung offers a silicone case with an integrated keyring and a loop case, giving users different ways to secure the tracker to keys or a bag. The smoother outline may look better on its own, but anyone buying one for their keys should consider which attachment will work best.

Samsung says the SmartTag3 is 35% smaller by volume and 33% lighter than its predecessor. It also retains an IP67 rating, indicating resistance to dust and water under specified test conditions. That offers reassurance if the tag gets caught in the rain, though it does not mean the device is waterproof in every situation.

Battery life may be the more meaningful upgrade for anyone who has discovered a dead tracker while looking for a lost item. Samsung says the SmartTag3 can run for up to 550 days under standard usage or up to 790 days in Power Saving Mode. Those figures are based on Samsung’s testing, not a promise that every user will get the same result. Still, a tracker that needs attention less often is less likely to let you down because you forgot to check its battery.

Finding something nearby should be easier, too. Compass View uses Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding to provide distance and directional guidance from up to 60 meters away, about three times farther than on the previous model, according to Samsung. It could help you narrow down where to look before you’re close enough to spot the missing item. Compass View is not available on iOS.

The other finding features are intended to help in different situations. If you leave a tagged bag behind, a Left Behind Alert could prompt you to go back for it, although that feature is also unavailable on iOS. Place Notification is designed to alert you when a tagged item enters or leaves an area you define. Location History and Movement Detection Alert may provide additional clues about where an item has been or whether it has moved. Together, these tools could help you notice a problem sooner and narrow down where to look.

Lost Mode addresses a different problem: helping someone return an item they find. With a compatible phone, a finder can scan the tag using NFC to see the contact information or short message you have registered. That could be useful for a bag left at a café or luggage separated from you during a trip. When an item is beyond your phone’s range, however, location updates depend on nearby participating Galaxy devices. The SmartTag3 should not be treated as a continuous, real-time GPS tracker.

The SmartTag3’s appeal is the combination of a compact design, long claimed battery life, and features that help at several stages of a search. It cannot prevent you from leaving your keys behind, and its alerts will not replace paying attention to your belongings. But if it helps you catch a forgotten bag before you get home, or gives you a useful clue when something disappears, it has done what a well-designed tracker should: made a small, stressful problem easier to manage.