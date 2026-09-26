4 Keychain Cameras Nobody Will Leave the House Without

If we see something worth remembering, or something we want to celebrate, our first instinct is to reach for our smartphones and snap a picture or video. But what happens when your phone battery dies, your storage is full, or it simply isn’t on you when the moment strikes? That’s exactly when having a tiny, always-with-you camera comes in handy. All you have to do is reach into your pocket, and you’re ready to shoot.

Yashica has become one of the brands leading the charge in blending modern convenience with old-school charm, and its FUNtastic Keychain Camera line is proof of that. The lineup offers plenty of designs to choose from, and with every new release, Yashica adds even more characters and collaborations to pick from. The brand has now built an entire creative universe around this idea called FUNtastic World, designed to celebrate the many different personalities and styles its fans bring to the table.

Designer: Yashica

To celebrate this new universe, Yashica is rolling out four new camera designs, and each one comes with its own specific “personality.” Every camera in the collection is, of course, ultra-compact and built with a wearable form factor, so you can clip it onto your bag, belt loop, keychain, or anywhere else that keeps it close by at all times. Each one also features a 180-degree flip screen, making it perfect for selfies, group shots, and any moment you want to be part of instead of just capturing from behind the lens. As an added bonus, every FUNtastic camera also comes with a built-in LED light, since some of the most memorable moments don’t happen in perfect lighting. Think indoor concerts, parties, festivals, and spontaneous evenings with friends. It’s a small detail that makes a big difference when the fun doesn’t stop once the sun goes down.

The four new camera designs are:

Yashica Sailor Boy (Wanderers)

This design channels Yashica’s original character and captures a true sense of adventure with clean, maritime-inspired colors. It’s made for the free spirit in you, the one who’s always ready to explore what’s around the next corner.

Basketball Snoopy (Sparks)

This sports-inspired design channels our favorite beagle’s endlessly positive energy. It celebrates teamwork, friendship, and staying active, making it the perfect companion for your next pickup game or afternoon at the park with friends.

Cherries Hello Kitty (Blush)

This cherry-inspired design gives our favorite cat (or human dressed as one) a sweet, vibrant aesthetic. It’s made for the days when you’re feeling cheerful and want to add a little brightness to your look, and your life.

Polka Dot Edition (Blush)

This is the more stylish version of Hello Kitty, combining a timeless polka-dot pattern with the character’s signature charm for a look that feels both classic and contemporary. It’s made for the days when you’re feeling cute and ready to add a little extra pizzazz to your outfit.

All four YASHICA FUNtastic Keychain Cameras are now available for pre-order at yashica.com, with shipments expected to begin the week of September 28, 2026. And if you’re already thinking about who else might love one, you’re onto something. With its collectible designs, character collaborations, and everyday usability, FUNtastic makes a fantastic gift for friends, family, and fans of the characters and pop culture alike.

At the end of the day, FUNtastic isn’t just about snapping quick photos. It’s about making room for spontaneity in a world that often feels too scheduled and too filtered. It’s a reminder that not every memory needs a perfectly lit, perfectly staged shot. Sometimes the best photos are the blurry, laughing, in-between ones you almost didn’t catch. Whether you’re the Sailor Boy dreaming about your next trip, the Basketball Snoopy chasing adventure with friends, or the Hello Kitty fan looking to add a little extra sweetness to your everyday carry, there’s a FUNtastic personality out there with your name on it. And since your mood can change from one day to the next, why not have a camera that changes right along with you?