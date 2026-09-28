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Gadgets 2 min read

This Color E-Paper Clip Is the Polaroid That Digital Photos Never Had

TICKEY makes the case that a photo doesn't need a battery-draining screen to stay visible, it just needs a better reason to leave your phone.

Video · YouTube — Watch on YouTube

A photo you love rarely leaves the phone it was taken on, fading into a camera roll the moment the screen goes dark. TICKEY tries to pull that image back into physical space, using a 3.7-inch color e-paper panel housed in a 3.8mm aluminum shell that clips onto a bag, sits on a desk, or hangs from a badge lanyard. It’s a small object built around one simple idea: that a picture worth keeping deserves a life outside a glowing rectangle.

The panel itself is the real engineering story here. Most e-paper displays settle for a handful of muted tones and refresh rates measured in long, patient seconds. TICKEY runs on a Modos-developed driver that pushes past 48 native colors while cutting a full-quality refresh down to 13 seconds, with a faster 3-second mode available when precision matters less than speed. That gap between older e-ink hardware and this driver is wide enough to notice immediately.

Designer: ENIAC (Enilinx)

An ESP32-S3 chip handles the processing underneath, paired with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC for getting content onto the screen without a cable in sight. A companion app lets someone edit a design on a phone and push it over wirelessly, and templates can be shared between users rather than built from scratch every time. Since the firmware is open, developers get a mature platform to build custom behavior instead of a sealed black box.

Clip it to a backpack strap before a conference, and it becomes a badge showing a name, a QR code, or contact details, updated the moment plans change instead of printed once and stuck for the day. Set it on a desk, and the same hardware turns into rotating art, swapped whenever the mood calls for something new. A magnet on the back means it holds onto a fridge door just as easily as a bag.

The 45g weight matters more than it sounds on paper, since anything heavier turns a clip-on badge into something that tugs at fabric or slides out of place by midday. Aluminum gives the shell enough rigidity to survive being tossed into a bag alongside keys and a water bottle, while staying thin enough to disappear against a jacket lapel or a laptop sleeve without adding visible bulk.

None of this asks for constant power once an image is set, since e-paper only draws current while actually changing what’s displayed. A finished screen sits there fully visible in direct sunlight, legible without a backlight fighting glare, and idle without draining a battery meant to last through a full day of moving between contexts. That’s the quiet advantage e-paper has always held over LCD, now paired with color depth that used to be out of reach.

TICKEY deliberately skips video and animation, treating that restriction as a feature rather than a compromise. A static image asks less of your attention than a screen that never stops moving, sitting calm on a bag strap or a windowsill until someone chooses to change it. Photos, event badges, or a fridge note showing today’s grocery list all fit that same quiet template, an object built to be looked at rather than constantly checked.

Designer
ENIAC (Enilinx)
Material
Aluminum, E Paper
Status
In production
Year
2026
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author avatar
JC Torres
Juan Carlos is the Editorial Director for Yanko Design. Holding degrees in both Philosophy and Computer Science, he has been covering tech and digital lifestyle since 2012. As an open source contributor since 2006, he has worked with the Kubuntu and KDE projects as a technical writer and a software developer, helping to make computers more accessible and usable to people. Having honed his skills over the years, he has developed insights into the design trends in tech and UX. He is a digital artist in his spare time and a self-professed otaku.
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