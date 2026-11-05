Louis Vuitton’s $25,200 mirror steel watch keeps its shine without the scratches

Louis Vuitton is taking minimalism to the next level in watchmaking with the Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel, which at first glance looks more like a polished caseback than a watch face. That is not the case, though, literally. What you see is the dial of the latest Tambour Convergence from the French fashion house. If the Tambour Horizon Light Up was flamboyant, this one is its exact opposite, with a restrained character that puts the material and finishing in the spotlight.

First introduced in 2025, the Tambour Convergence is Louis Vuitton’s take on the traditional montre à guichet, a watch that displays time through small apertures instead of conventional hands and a dial. The Mirror Steel is the first version of this unconventional design to use hardened stainless steel, following earlier editions in rose gold and platinum, including a diamond-set model and a hand-guilloché rose gold variant.

Designer: Louis Vuitton

The defining feature is its almost uninterrupted mirror-polished surface. Louis Vuitton has developed a patented treatment that increases the steel’s surface hardness nearly six times, bringing it to 1,130 Vickers. The treatment is intended to improve resistance to everyday scratches and preserve the reflective finish for longer. According to Matthieu Hegi, artistic director of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, the objective was to retain the ice-cold appearance of the scratch-resistant mirror effect without compromising the strengthened properties of the steel.

Achieving that finish is no straightforward task. The hardened material is more difficult to polish, requiring artisans at La Fabrique des Boîtiers to spend up to three times as long finishing the case compared with the rose-gold version. The case, crown, and outer surfaces of the lugs receive a hand-applied mirror polish, while the inner surfaces of the hollowed lugs are micro-bead blasted to introduce a subtle contrast. The result is a 37mm case measuring just 8mm thick.

There is no conventional dial or visible watch hands here. Instead, two rotating, satin-brushed brass discs with a rhodium treatment display the hours and minutes through a small arched window at 12 o’clock. Black numerals and indexes provide contrast, while a sculpted lozenge between the two openings serves as the reading marker. Unlike jumping-hour watches, the discs move continuously as time progresses. The shape of the aperture also draws inspiration from a decorative motif found in the Louis Vuitton family home in Asnières, France.

Powering the display is the automatic Calibre LFT MA01.01, an in-house movement comprising 201 components and 26 jewels. Operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4Hz), it offers a 45-hour power reserve and uses an 18K rose-gold oscillating weight. The movement can be admired through the sapphire crystal caseback, offering a mechanical contrast to the otherwise uninterrupted front.

Completing the watch is an Arroyo Grey Saffiano calf leather strap with a strengthened steel pin buckle. The Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel (reference W9ST11) is part of Louis Vuitton’s permanent collection and is priced at $25,200.

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