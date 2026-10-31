HAY’s Posto Table Lamp Joins Three Aluminum Parts With Two Hidden Screws

Table lamps often hide their wiring inside a polished body, leaving the cable to spoil the illusion somewhere near the base. HAY’s Posto takes a slightly different approach, giving the cord a groove along the back of its upright. Made from three raw aluminum parts, this small table lamp keeps its construction deliberately simple without pretending that the less glamorous details don’t exist.

The outline is familiar enough: a domed shade, a straight stem, and a flat circular base. Its head projects forward instead of balancing above the upright, putting the light over the surface in front. The silver-gray finish ties those pieces together, but their different shapes remain easy to distinguish. There’s something diagrammatic about it, as if someone assembled a sketch of a lamp.

Designer: Claire Lavabre for HAY

That uncomplicated appearance doesn’t mean the parts are made the same way. The shade is die-cast aluminum, the stem is extruded, and the base is stamped, each process suited to a different shape. Two screws and a bulb fitting bring the pieces together. HAY says the screws aren’t visible when the lamp sits on a table, keeping the hardware from interrupting those surfaces.

Raw aluminum gives Posto a rather different personality from a glossy decorative lamp. HAY describes a shot-blasted surface that retains traces of production, with a grainy texture instead of a mirror finish. That industrial character suits the exposed construction, though the rounded shade keeps it from looking severe. It has the appearance of a workshop object that’s been invited into the living room.

That connection to the material isn’t accidental. Posto began with an exhibition brief focused on aluminum at a gallery in Saint-Étienne, France, before becoming part of HAY’s lighting collection. The production lamp carries that exploration into a more ordinary setting. Rather than add decoration to distinguish it from a basic desk light, the design lets its proportions, joints, and surface do the work.

At about 11 inches tall, 5.5 inches wide, and 6.7 inches deep, Posto doesn’t need a sprawling desk to make sense. A shelf beside a stack of books or a bedside table offers another home for it. The shade’s overhang directs the light downward, leaving the lamp’s job clear without introducing the articulated arms and adjustment knobs of a more elaborate task light.

A standard E14 LED bulb supplies the light, rather than an integrated module hidden inside the metalwork. HAY recommends a 5–8W bulb producing warm white light, and you’ll need to supply it separately. That leaves some choice over how the lamp lights an evening’s reading. There isn’t a dimmer, however, so choosing the right brightness matters more than reaching for a dial.

An inline switch on the cord handles the everyday business of turning it on and off. That does mean thinking about where the switch lands when you position the lamp on a shelf or beside the bed. The cable may have a neat place along the stem, but you’ll still want its most useful part somewhere your hand can reach.

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