This Printer-shaped Chair Has Receipts… Literally!

Somewhere along the way, the internet decided that “receipts” means proof. Screenshots of your ex’s texts are receipts. That old tweet a celebrity forgot to delete is a receipt. Muddycap, the anonymous South Korean designer who keeps turning random objects into chairs, has gone back to the original meaning and made one you can sit on. Or at least imagine sitting on. The Receipt Chair is a thermal receipt printer blown up to armchair size, and the paper spitting out of it is your backrest. Consider this my receipt for being a lifelong Muddycap fan.

Like much of Muddycap’s work, the chair is a 3D render, and it’s convincing enough that you’ll double-check. The details come straight from the black POS printers sitting at checkout counters across America. A glossy shell forms the armrests, one of which hides the paper roll behind a smoked window, while a leather-look cushion fills the seat. The charcoal base gets vents, a rocker power switch, and little green and red LEDs. Up top, the receipt rolls out in a big white loop with a blurred-out total, a barcode, and MUDDYCAP CHAIRS printed across the bottom. I’m choosing to believe the total is blurred because the price would make me faint.

Designer: Muddycap

Countertop thermal printers like Epson’s TM-T20 are designed to sit beside a register and vanish into the background, all matte black plastic, a flip-up lid, and a paper slot. Nobody buys one for its looks. Muddycap keeps those utilitarian details, including the parts a chair has zero use for. The vents, the switch, and the two status lights do nothing for your backside, yet they’re why your brain reads “printer” a split second before it reads “chair.”

As a seat, the proportions look generous. The deep, low cushion and tall armrests suggest a club chair for sinking in with a drink rather than sitting upright with a laptop. Thermal paper naturally curls off the roll, and Muddycap uses that curl as a reclined backrest that rises behind your shoulders before sweeping over toward the paper bay. A real version might use molded polypropylene or thin powder-coated steel to recreate that curve, though the renders don’t establish how it would be built. The loop hangs well behind the seat, so this looks like a terrible wall-hugger.

Designers have been turning everyday objects into seating for decades. Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni turned a tractor seat into the Mezzadro stool in 1957, and Studio65 turned a pair of lips into the Bocca sofa in 1970. Muddycap plays the same game with a digital-era twist, building a running series of chairs out of the gadgets and interfaces we stare at all day. His Low Battery Chair turned your phone’s most stressful icon into seating, and a three-seater shaped like a mixing-desk fader borrowed its form from audio gear. The Receipt Chair fits right in, celebrating the piece of paper your Apple Pay tap can still produce.

Hypebeast once profiled Muddycap under a headline about chairs that can’t be sat on, and he has talked about eventually producing some of his designs. If this one ever makes the jump, I already know where it belongs: right by the checkout lanes of a big-box store, where tired shoppers waiting on a price check can finally sit down. Until then, the renders live on his Instagram.