Nike ACG x Helinox’s 1.2-Pound Chair Refuses to Blend In

A camp chair has to justify every ounce before it earns a place in a backpack. Somewhere to sit is appealing; another bulky thing to carry, less so. I like designs that take that tradeoff seriously without looking purely utilitarian. Nike ACG and Helinox’s Chair Zero LT makes its lightweight construction the visual attraction, pairing an exposed orange frame with a translucent seat. You can see how little material is involved before you ever pick it up.

The reported packed weight is 534 grams, roughly 1 pound, 3 ounces, with a rated capacity of 265 pounds. Those numbers explain the attraction more clearly than the co-branding does. A chair is an optional item when you’re carrying everything yourself, so it needs to make a persuasive argument for joining the bag. At that weight, the argument becomes considerably easier to entertain.

Designers: Nike ACG x Helinox

Helinox supplies the existing Chair Zero LT platform, including DAC TH72M aluminum alloy poles and nylon resin hubs. The material choice matters because the frame has to provide support without becoming the heaviest reason to leave the chair behind. ACG’s orange treatment gives that engineering a conspicuous outline. To my eye, drawing attention to the frame is more interesting than covering the seat with an oversized graphic.

The seat material is called Ghostgrid, a translucent monofilament mesh with a reinforced ripstop grid. Helinox describes it as lightweight and abrasion-resistant, with a weave intended to keep small tears from spreading. I’m more interested in that reinforcement than in transparency alone. See-through fabric earns its place here if it can handle the unglamorous business of being packed, unpacked, and used outdoors.

Assembly follows the familiar Helinox approach: shock-corded pole sections form the frame, with the fabric seat fitted over it. The connected sections mean fewer separate pieces to manage. Helinox’s instructions also suggest laying the chair on its back to attach the seat more easily. That small instruction is useful context for anyone expecting a miniature version of a folding chair that simply opens in one motion.

An included X-Strap attaches beneath the legs. Helinox says it increases the contact area with the ground to help stabilize the chair on sand, dirt, or grass. It’s the detail I’d pay attention to before the badge. Reducing the frame’s weight only addresses the carrying half of the problem; the chair still needs to work with the surface where you put it down.

That doesn’t make it a chair for every patch of terrain. Helinox’s handling guide calls for a flat, solid surface and says the load rating assumes even weight distribution. It also warns against unbalanced loads or shocks. Those qualifications are worth retaining alongside the impressive capacity figure. Supporting a stated weight is one thing; accommodating someone rocking backward after dinner is a different demand.

Size deserves equal attention. For reference, Helinox lists the standard Chair Zero LT’s seat height at just 7 inches and identifies users under 5 feet, 9 inches among its ideal audience. That’s useful context, not a universal fit guarantee. I’d want to try the seating position before buying. A low chair can make sense for a compact setup while still being the wrong choice for someone who struggles to get up.

Helinox’s US teaser lists the ACG chair at $169.95 and points to November 2, 2026, for the full reveal. The standard Chair Zero LT is listed at $159.95, putting the advertised difference at $10. The teaser doesn’t establish that the collaboration is shipping yet. Still, the listed premium feels relatively restrained for someone who already wants this particular chair and prefers the orange treatment.

I wouldn’t replace a dependable camp chair for the badge. But I understand choosing this version if lightweight seating is already on the shopping list. The orange makes a practical object more enjoyable to look at, without requiring a complicated justification. The real purchase decision remains refreshingly ordinary: whether the low seat suits you, and whether you’ll actually carry it somewhere worth sitting.