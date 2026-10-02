The Ripe Banana G-SHOCK Nobody Saw Coming at $170

A yellow wristwatch is not that uncommon, especially for brands that love playing around with bright colors. But to see a watch that pays tribute to bananas? Now that’s something you don’t see every day. Bananas aren’t my favorite fruit, but I know a lot of people who love them and the color most closely associated with them. This latest collaboration between G-SHOCK and BAIT will appeal to that particular crowd.

The BAIT x G-SHOCK DW5600 “Yamagata’s Finest” turns the watch brand’s familiar square digital watch into a ripe banana on your wrist. Not only is its resin case yellow, but the design also carries the brown “freckles” that appear when a banana is ripe for eating. BAIT has built a whole world around this unusual watch, too, which collectors might enjoy as much as the watch itself.

Designers: BAIT x G-SHOCK

The ripe-banana motif connects to what a watch is supposed to do. Both the brown freckles and the watch tell you, in their own ways, “It’s time.” Sure, it’s a visual joke, but it’s also a fun way to make a watch that can start a conversation with someone wondering why you’re wearing a banana on your wrist. The name is a tribute to Japan’s Yamagata Prefecture, which is associated with G-SHOCK production and, perhaps more surprisingly, greenhouse-grown bananas. That local connection gives the design a story beyond its bright color.

And it’s not just a plain banana-yellow watch. Aside from the freckles, there are brown accents around the bezel and on the strap, including a darkened strap tip that resembles the end of a banana. BAIT even created a banana mascot named “Shawty with Freckles” and engraved it on the stainless-steel caseback. You’ll also see the mascot when you activate the electroluminescent backlight. The packaging keeps with the theme: the watch comes in a yellow tin labeled “BAIT Farms Non-GMO.” It’s a playful detail, not a claim about the watch’s materials.

Beneath all that personality, this is still a practical DW5600. The watch measures about 42.8 mm across and 13.4 mm thick, with a resin case and strap. It offers 200-meter water resistance, along with a stopwatch, countdown timer, alarm, calendar, and backlight. Those familiar features mean the banana theme doesn’t come at the expense of everyday usefulness. You can check the time at a glance, time an activity, or set an alarm, then get on with your day. It’s a novelty in appearance, but it doesn’t have to be treated like one when you wear it.

That balance is probably the biggest benefit for anyone considering it. Some statement accessories look great but don’t do much else; this one adds a sense of humor to a watch with useful functions. The yellow color makes it easy to spot in an outfit, while the smaller details give people something to notice up close. It could be a fun choice for someone who already likes G-SHOCK’s square shape but wants a version that feels less ordinary. And for a banana enthusiast, the mascot and tin make the whole package feel more like a gift than a standard watch purchase.

The limited-edition watch was priced at $170 and launched through BAIT stores and BAITMe.com at the end of September 2026. Availability may vary now, so anyone hoping to pick one up should check current listings rather than assume it is still in stock. For collectors, the themed packaging may be part of the appeal; for everyone else, the main question is whether the joke makes them smile enough to wear it regularly.

I don’t have to love bananas to appreciate how thoroughly BAIT and G-SHOCK committed to the idea. The freckles, darkened tip, mascot, backlight, and tin all work together, while the familiar DW5600 keeps the watch useful. It won’t suit anyone looking for a subtle accessory. But if you like your everyday gear with a little personality, “Yamagata’s Finest” has arrived at just the right time.