8bitdo celebrates three decades of Tomb Raider with two controllers built for nostalgic gaming

I still remember the thrill of playing Tomb Raider as a child, following Lara Croft through ancient ruins, solving puzzles, and navigating dangerous environments. The original action-adventure game made exploration feel like a real expedition, and its distinctive world remains memorable three decades later. Now, 8BitDo is celebrating that legacy with two special-edition controllers that bring Lara’s adventures into modern gaming setups.

The official Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Collection comprises the Ultimate 3 Controller for Xbox and the Pro 3 Bluetooth Gamepad. 8BitDo takes two of its existing controller designs and gives them visual treatments inspired by different parts of the franchise’s history. Both retain their core gaming features while adding themed finishes and matching accessories.

Designer: 8BitDo

The Ultimate 3 wears a gold-coloured finish decorated with silhouettes representing Lara Croft across different eras of the franchise. Black controls provide contrast, while a gold-plated zinc-alloy D-pad adds a metallic detail. Its matching charging dock carries the anniversary branding, making the controller feel like a collectible rather than another standard gaming accessory.

The Pro 3 takes a different approach, drawing inspiration from Lost Valley, the jungle setting from the original 1996 game. Its sandstone-coloured shell features vegetation, ancient symbols and geometric patterns. The matching dock continues the theme, while interchangeable joystick caps let players customise the controller’s appearance.

Beyond the nostalgic artwork, both controllers feature TMR (tunnel magnetoresistance) joysticks and Hall-effect triggers. These magnetic sensing technologies avoid the conventional electrical contacts used by traditional potentiometer sticks and can reduce wear-related problems, including one common cause of stick drift. They do not, however, eliminate every possible source of mechanical failure.

The Ultimate 3 adds adjustable joystick tension and Hall-effect impulse triggers with two selectable travel-stop settings. Players can choose shorter trigger movement for faster inputs in shooters or longer travel for more gradual control in racing games. It also includes two programmable rear buttons, additional L4 and R4 shoulder buttons, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a reported polling rate of up to 1,000Hz on compatible Windows PCs. Its 1,000mAh rechargeable battery is rated for up to 20 hours of use.

The Pro 3 offers a symmetrical joystick layout, magnetic interchangeable ABXY buttons and selectable trigger modes. Six-axis motion controls are available on compatible Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms, while additional rear buttons and shoulder inputs allow further customisation. Its included accessories comprise a themed charging dock, 2.4GHz wireless adapter, USB cable, button puller and interchangeable joystick caps. Both models support configuration options through 8BitDo’s software, with specific features varying by platform.

The Ultimate 3 supports Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows through wired USB or 2.4GHz wireless connections, with Bluetooth available for compatible Android and Apple devices. The Pro 3 supports Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Windows, SteamOS, Android and Apple devices, with connection options depending on the platform. Neither is listed as natively compatible with PlayStation 5.

The 8BitDo Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary controllers are available in the US, priced at $119.99 for the Ultimate 3 and $79.99 for the Pro 3. The anniversary versions cost $20 and $10 more, respectively, than their standard counterparts. UK availability is scheduled for November 13, 2026, with prices listed at £94.99 and £74.99.