Logitech Pebble Up mouse transforms into a vertical configuration for power users

Logitech already impressed us with the Mobi Fold mouse for its compact utility and ergonomic shape. Now the PC accessories maker is back with the Pebble Up mouse that works on the same principle of shape-shifting form for better ergonomic grip when needed.

The new travel mouse replaces the existing Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, which comes in combination with a compact keyboard for ultra portability. Having the combo in my existing work setup, the new mouse upgrade is an interesting lure. In normal usage, the mouse is more or less like the predecessor, but there is an upper panel which can be lifted to form a taller, angled shape for an alternate holding position.

Designer: Logitech

According to Logitech, the primary motivation for this design inclusion is the strain linked to tunnel syndrome, or more commonly known as carpal tunnel. While I won’t recommend buying the mouse simply on this claim, the idea is centred on relieving hand stress for people like me who work for long hours on their PC. Pebble Up comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which is a good addition compared to the M350s, which run on AA batteries. The built-in 290 mAh rechargeable battery is rated for 90 days of use per charge, which is respectable. The wireless range of the mouse is 10 meters, which is again a good thing to have for a travel accessory.

The 4,200 CPI resolution mouse can pair with three different devices and make the switch between these devices with a simple button toggle with the Easy-Switch button. Bluetooth Low Energy makes that possible, and you can also use the more reliable Logi Bolt USB receiver for one device. You can program the mouse scroll wheel and the DPI rate adjustment from 400 to 4,000 CPI, or toggle the gesture functions from the Logi Options+ app for Windows and Mac. You have to keep in mind, though, that on mobile devices and Linux you won’t get these extended options and will rely only on the basic mouse features.

Compared to the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, this one weighs 79, which is 3 grams heavier, attributable to the built-in battery. Pebble Up is available in Rose Pink, Graphite Gray, and Pearl White options, which are all made out of post-consumer recycled plastic. The first two contain 43 percent recycled material, while the Graphite Gray has 56 percent recycled plastic. Priced at 250 yuan (approximately $38), this looks like the next upgrade to my trusted travel partner. With a Logitech Lift-like optional setup, the transforming mouse will be fun to work with.