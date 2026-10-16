This Origami Mouse Folds Flatter, Not Smaller in Every Direction

My dining table usually becomes a desk by accident. A laptop lands there after breakfast, then a notebook, a charging cable, and a mouse that stays put long after I’ve stopped working. By dinner, I’m moving everything again. That daily reset is a small annoyance, but it reveals a real design problem: most computer accessories assume they can claim a permanent spot, even when the surface they occupy has other jobs.

That’s why the OrigamiSwift folding mouse makes more sense to me as a home-office object than as another travel gadget. A regular mouse is easy to use but awkward to tuck away. A tiny one may pack neatly, yet can feel less inviting when you have a long document to edit. OrigamiSwift tries to make the working shape and the storage shape two separate decisions.

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Designed by Horace Lam, it takes its form from origami. Folded open, its triangular structure creates the raised body you expect to hold while moving a cursor. Folded down, it loses that familiar hump and becomes a much slimmer object. I like that the visual idea serves a practical purpose. The angles give it character, but they’re also what make the change in shape possible.

The dimensions tell a more useful story than simply calling it “flat.” In mouse form, OrigamiSwift measures 4.53 by 2.83 by 1.65 inches. Folded, it measures 4.8 by 4.96 by 0.18 inches, with a thicker 0.39-inch section around the sensor. Its footprint gets wider as its height drops. That distinction matters if you’re picturing where it might go: a laptop sleeve or shallow drawer makes more sense than assuming it will vanish into any pocket.

At about 1.41 ounces, or 40 grams, it also shouldn’t add much weight to a bag. But the appeal isn’t just taking it somewhere else. It’s being able to put it away when you’re staying home. Fold the mouse, close the laptop, and the table can go back to being a table without another little piece of tech sitting beside the salt shaker.

That routine may sound ordinary, which is precisely why it interests me. Product photography often shows portable gear moving between airports and cafés. A lot of work is less picturesque: answering emails at a kitchen counter, checking a spreadsheet between errands, or borrowing a corner of a shared room. In those settings, a product earns its place by being easy to take out and easy to put away.

OrigamiSwift still has to do the unglamorous work of a mouse. It connects over Bluetooth 5.2, charges through USB-C, and has an HD infrared sensor rated at up to 4,000 CPI. The listed battery life is up to three months per full charge. Those specifications won’t tell you exactly how it will feel in your hand, but they do show that the folding mechanism isn’t its only feature.

I would be careful, though, about treating “full-size comfort” as a promise that applies to everyone. Hands differ, and a striking shape doesn’t prove it will suit an eight-hour workday. A folding product also introduces a reasonable question about how its mechanism will hold up to repeated use. Those are considerations worth keeping in mind, especially if you already have a stationary mouse you love.

For someone with a dedicated desk, OrigamiSwift Mouse might be a clever accessory rather than a necessity. For someone whose workspace appears every morning and disappears every evening, its design feels more pointed. It acknowledges that packing up is part of the workday, not an afterthought. That’s a modest benefit, but I’d welcome it on my own dining table. The best version of a flexible workspace should make room for the rest of life, too.