Aurelis Bag Concept Is Wearable Sculpture Without a Solid Shell

I don’t own a lot of unique-looking bags, as I’m more of a practical and utilitarian kind of bag owner. But I do like observing other people’s bags, especially if they seem extremely fashionable or different from the usual ones I see. I also wonder how those who carry tiny bags are able to fit anything into them, but that’s a story for another time. When I see bags that have distinct shapes and colors, I tend to think about the story behind them.

If I ran across someone carrying the Aurelis bag, I would probably be pretty curious about it. Developed as a lifestyle accessory design concept, its outer shape is inspired by a lotus root, with an open framework surrounding the soft pouch inside, where belongings would be stored. The designer also shares that the gathered drawstring closure takes inspiration from the Indian potli, a traditional pouch-style drawstring bag. Potli bags remain familiar accessories at Indian weddings, often paired with traditional outfits.

Designer: Krittika Dutta

Aurelis is a modern interpretation of that pouch-style bag, with an outer structure that takes its shape from the interconnected patterns and cavities of the lotus root. That’s the framework that makes you think it’s really more of a decorative item than something intended to store your keys, smartphone, or makeup. But it encloses the soft inner pouch, which is the actual carrying compartment. The drawstring closure gives that pouch its potli-like appearance, while the surrounding structure changes the overall silhouette into something much more sculptural.

The bag has a warm bronze-toned finish, which gives it an elegant look. That describes the finish, though, rather than confirming what the framework is made from. Inside it is a dark brown leather pouch, according to Dutta’s description. The two colors stay within a warm palette, but the contrast between the defined outer framework and the soft, gathered leather gives the design much of its character.

What I find interesting is that the natural inspiration isn’t simply a pattern placed on the surface of an otherwise ordinary bag. Dutta uses the lotus root’s cavities to inform the outer form itself. The openings are an important part of that idea, allowing the pouch to remain visible instead of hiding it behind a solid exterior. It gives you a reason to look at both parts.

That arrangement also answers an obvious practical question about an open bag: where do the contents go? The outer framework doesn’t have to provide a continuous surface because the pouch supplies the enclosed compartment. Its gathered opening provides the closure. I wouldn’t assume that the framework protects belongings from impacts, but the concept does give the sculptural exterior and the inner container distinct roles.

The potli reference adds another layer to the design without needing to cover the bag in traditional decoration. Potli bags can feature embroidery, beads, pearls, and mirrors, as documented by D’source in a resource credited to researchers at the National Institute of Design, Bengaluru. Here, Dutta’s stated cultural reference comes through most clearly in the gathered pouch and drawstring closure. The contemporary outer form gives that familiar construction a different setting.

For someone who likes expressive accessories, I can see the appeal of a bag that becomes a focal point of an outfit. Dutta intended Aurelis to express individuality, and the unusual framework gives that intention a specific form. You wouldn’t necessarily need to recognize the lotus root inspiration to find it interesting, although knowing the source gives those openings a clearer explanation.

Of course, the practical bag owner in me would still want to know its weight, capacity, and how easily I could reach into the pouch. Those details haven’t been provided, so I wouldn’t call it an everyday replacement for my usual bag. I can, however, appreciate the decision to keep the carrying compartment simple while putting the experimentation into the exterior. Even if Aurelis wouldn’t be my first choice for a busy day, it would certainly give me something to ask its owner about.