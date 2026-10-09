IKEA Found a $32 Fix for the Reason You’re Still Awake at Midnight

Most alarm clocks do one thing well, then leave your phone to handle everything else. That means checking the screen before bed and finding yourself scrolling minutes later. IKEA’s STENGRÖNSKA gives the bedside clock a few more jobs: it tracks room temperature and humidity, charges your phone, and handles three alarms without asking you to open another app. It might very well change your nighttime routine.

Rather than standing upright like a traditional clock, this one sits low and wide, like a platform for your phone. Its black body keeps the controls unobtrusive, while the display runs across the front where you can spot it from bed. Put a compatible phone on top to charge, and the clock leaves the information you need facing you without lighting up your handset.

Designer: Su Liu (IKEA)

The display shows the date and weekday beside the time, with temperature and humidity tucked into the corner. You don’t have to wake your phone to find out why the bedroom feels stuffy. A glance might tell you it’s time to adjust the heat or run a humidifier, though the clock won’t make those changes for you before you get out of bed.

Three separate alarms let you set a wake-up time, a reminder to leave home, and another for calling it a night. There are six volume levels, so the first sound of the day needn’t be as startling as a siren. And if you really aren’t ready to move, the nine-minute snooze gives you a familiar excuse to stay put just a little longer.

The clock has a three-level display backlight, but it doesn’t stop at making the numbers easier to read. LED strips beneath the front and sides cast a soft glow onto the bedside table, adjustable through three brightness levels. That could help you find a glass of water without turning the room into a miniature light show at midnight.

There’s a USB-C port at the back for charging a second device, though IKEA says the power adapter must provide at least 30W. The clock runs from an included USB-C cable. Two optional AAA batteries preserve its time and alarm settings during an outage, but they won’t keep the clock running. That’s worth knowing before leaving your phone charging overnight.

Of course, packing a charger and sensors into the same small box creates a compromise. IKEA notes that wireless charging can warm the clock enough to temporarily affect its temperature reading. The frame and base use ABS plastic with at least 50% recycled content, while acrylic protects the display. It’s a tidy bedside arrangement, but not a precise room thermometer while it’s charging.

In Japan, STENGRÖNSKA costs ¥4,999 (about $32), with no confirmed U.S. release. It won’t replace your phone, and its charging surface still gives that phone a prominent place beside the bed. But the clock makes it possible to check the time, notice a stuffy room, or silence an alarm without getting pulled into everything else on the screen first thing in the morning.