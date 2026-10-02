Amazon Gave Kindles Their Missing Buttons Back, as Accessories

Kindles once let your thumb turn pages, but physical buttons disappeared from most of Amazon’s newer readers. That might not seem like a big loss until you’re holding a Kindle and trying not to disturb your comfortable grip. Amazon’s Kindle Click remote and Page Turn Cover offer two ways to bring that familiar press back, without adding buttons to the Kindle itself.

Of the two, Kindle Click makes the most sense when the device isn’t in your hands at all. Prop your Kindle on a pillow or a stand, pull a blanket over your shoulders, and the next page is a button press away. Other e-reader brands, including Boox, have already explored remotes, but Amazon’s Bluetooth version works without clipping a mechanical gadget onto the screen.

Designer: Amazon

The $34.99 Kindle Click has two large, tactile buttons for moving forward or back, with smaller controls on the side for changing the screen brightness. Press both side buttons to put the Kindle to sleep, or change which main button turns forward in the settings. Its rounded body fits either hand, and a woven wrist lanyard keeps it nearby when you get up.

There’s still a little maintenance involved. Amazon says the rechargeable battery lasts for weeks, but the USB-C cable and adapter aren’t included. More importantly, Kindle Click only pairs with models released in 2024 or later. That leaves out plenty of readers who might want it most, including owners of the 2022 Kindle and 11th-generation Paperwhite. At least it doesn’t demand a particular cover.

The Page Turn Cover takes the opposite approach. Instead of leaving the Kindle propped up, you hold it like any other folio-covered reader, with page-turn buttons built into the case. Fold the front back flat, and those controls remain part of your grip. The cover attaches magnetically and uses pogo pins to connect, so there’s no separate battery, Bluetooth pairing, or charging routine.

That simplicity carries through to the materials. The cover opens and closes to wake or sleep the Kindle, while a microfiber lining sits against the screen. Amazon says its plant-based leather contains more than 70% renewable biomaterials, with polyurethane making up the remainder. Graphite, Seaglass Green, and Fig offer three different looks, and both the cover and compatible Kindles carry an IPX8 water-resistance rating.

But the buttons come with a rather narrow invitation. The $79.99 cover fits only the 2026 Paperwhite Signature Edition and Colorsoft Signature Edition, so older Kindles and the standard models are out. That’s a considerable price for something that won’t fit most Kindles already in use. If you prefer reading without a case, the extra layer might also feel like an awkward trade.

Amazon hasn’t put physical page-turn buttons back on the readers themselves, and that distinction matters. The remote keeps your hand warm under the blanket while the Kindle stays put; the cover gives your thumb somewhere familiar to land when you’re holding it. Neither approach will suit every Kindle owner, but it’s nice to choose where the buttons belong instead of reaching for the screen again.