DeWalt’s Tool Batteries Can Charge Laptops Without an Outlet

A charged drill battery and a dying laptop can sit on the same table and still be useless to each other. That feels like an unnecessarily strict division of labor. DeWalt’s DCB094K USB Charging Kit addresses that disconnect by letting compatible tool batteries power USB devices through an attachable adapter. If you already have spare packs in the garage, the appeal is straightforward: stored energy becomes available to something besides the tool it normally clicks into.

The better detail is that power can travel the other way, too. The kit’s DCB094 adapter has a bidirectional USB-C port, so it can recharge a DeWalt battery from a suitable USB power supply as well as draw from that battery to charge personal electronics. That solves a second annoyance: needing a dedicated tool-battery charging dock when a compatible USB supply could do the job. It’s this return trip that makes the accessory interesting to me.

Designer: DeWalt

Visually, DeWalt hasn’t tried to disguise it as a sleek desk accessory. The yellow-and-black housing sits on the battery like a smaller piece of power-tool equipment, complete with ventilation slots and a metal belt hook. In the product photograph, the attached battery still accounts for much of the assembly’s bulk. I like that lack of pretense. It looks appropriate beside drill bits and a pencil, even when the cable coming out of it leads to a laptop.

The headline specification deserves a closer look, though. DeWalt rates the USB-C connection for up to 100 watts in either direction, but the kit includes a 65-watt wall supply. You also get a 100-watt-rated USB cable and the belt hook, but no battery. In other words, the adapter’s maximum capability and the supplied wall charger’s output are different numbers. The included charger cannot deliver a 100-watt input simply because the port can accept it. That distinction matters more than the big number on the listing.

Compatibility also needs a little attention. DeWalt lists support for its 20V MAX and FLEXVOLT batteries, while the adapter provides a USB-A output rated at up to 12 watts alongside USB-C. The latter is the connection to consider for a compatible laptop, but check the computer’s charging requirements first. A USB-C socket alone doesn’t establish that a laptop accepts charging through it, and this adapter isn’t a universal substitute for every computer’s power brick.

One interface choice feels less intuitive than the overall idea. The adapter’s indicator lights report charging activity for the DeWalt battery, not the phone or laptop receiving power. DeWalt’s manual specifically notes that the LEDs won’t illuminate while charging personal devices. I’d prefer an obvious output indicator, particularly on an accessory that changes roles depending on what’s connected. As designed, you’ll need to look at the receiving device to confirm that it’s getting power.

The workbench appearance shouldn’t be mistaken for permission to leave it in the weather, either. The manual says to keep the charger out of rain and snow and provide a dry location outdoors. It also instructs owners to detach the battery when the adapter isn’t being used to avoid draining the pack in storage.

Runnings currently lists the kit at $119, which makes this a considered accessory purchase rather than an automatic addition to the cart. I’d find it easier to justify with compatible batteries already on hand. Buying a battery as well would mean paying for an entire setup when the actual need might simply be keeping a phone charged. The useful question is how often those existing packs could cover a charging need away from an outlet.

For someone who moves between DIY projects and laptop work, the two-way charging is the strongest argument. I’d rather add a useful connection to equipment I already own than collect another battery solely for occasional backup duty. The DCB094K makes that possible, provided its price and your device’s requirements line up.