This 400-Square-Foot A-Frame Cabin Packs a King Bed, Bunk Room, & Full Bath Into One Tiny Footprint

Families don’t need more square footage — they need smarter square footage. Zook Cabins’ A-Frame Bunkhouse is exactly that — a park model home with genuine design ambition packed into 400 square feet. Built to ANSI 119.5 Standards and carrying an RVIA Seal, it sits on a custom four-axle trailer with a removable hitch, meaning it’s ready to go wherever the land allows.

The exterior makes the first impression count. Matte black corrugated metal covers both the roof and the siding, giving the structure an industrial edge that reads as intentional rather than utilitarian. Lunawood thermally modified wood accents break up the darkness and add warmth without softening the overall aesthetic — it’s the kind of material pairing you’d expect from a Scandinavian studio, not a prefab manufacturer in rural Pennsylvania.

Designer: Zook Cabins

Inside, the floor-to-ceiling A-frame glass wall at the front pulls the outside in. Vaulted ceilings amplify the sense of space, making 400 square feet feel genuinely generous rather than compromised. The layout is built around real living: a king-sized bedroom, a tub and shower combo bathroom, a kitchenette, and a dedicated bunk room — two bedrooms, one bathroom, zero wasted square footage.

What Zook has figured out here is the difference between a cabin that accommodates a family and one that was actually designed for how families move through a small space. The bunk room doesn’t feel like an afterthought wedged behind the main bedroom. It holds its own as a separate zone, which matters enormously when you’re sharing 400 square feet with children or guests.

The structural foundations are quietly serious. Floors are built on 2×6 joists spaced 16 inches on center with a ¾-inch OSB subfloor — the kind of construction spec that signals this isn’t a flimsy seasonal structure. Zook delivers nationwide directly to the site, which removes one of the biggest friction points in the prefab and tiny home space.

For campground operators, resort developers, or anyone sitting on a piece of land wondering what to put on it, the A-Frame Bunkhouse presents a compelling answer. It’s striking enough to drive bookings on its own, functional enough to serve a multi-person stay, and built to a standard that holds up under real use. That combination — design integrity meeting practical intelligence — is rarer than it should be in this category, and Zook Cabins has landed it well.