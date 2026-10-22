Leica’s new Formula 1 camera brings carbon fiber and racing-inspired DNA to photography

Leica and Formula 1 have combined their expertise for a special-edition camera that brings the visual language of motorsports to premium photography. The Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition marks the beginning of a licensing partnership between the two brands, pairing Leica’s established camera technology with materials, textures, and details inspired by the racing cockpit.

Based on the existing Leica Q3 43, the camera focuses on tactile finishes and motorsport-inspired styling. Its black exterior features a non-slip Microvelour covering modeled on the texture of a Formula 1 steering wheel. Genuine carbon fiber appears on the wireless-charging handgrip, rear thumb rest, and soft-release shutter button, introducing a material more commonly associated with high-performance racing cars than Leica cameras.

Designer: Leica and Formula-1

The carbon fiber components are manufactured and tested exclusively in Germany. Their exposed weave adds texture and visual depth to the predominantly black body, while red accents on the shutter release and a function button reference the color-coded controls found on racing steering wheels. Formula 1 branding appears on the top plate and lens cap, and the package includes a co-branded rope strap and custom packaging with a red inlay.

The included wireless-charging handgrip adds practical functionality to the design. A matching thumb rest and soft-release button complete the coordinated set, giving the camera a more distinctive physical identity without altering its fundamental photographic capabilities.

Underneath the special-edition exterior, the Q3 43 retains its 60-megapixel full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and fixed Leica APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH. lens. The focal length offers a natural-looking perspective suited to street photography, portraits, travel, and documenting the atmosphere around a race weekend. Leica’s Triple Resolution Technology also allows photographers to capture still images at 60, 36, or 18 megapixels.

A hybrid autofocus system and extensive video capabilities round out the imaging package. The camera is therefore suited to more than motorsport enthusiasts looking to document cars and circuits; its compact, fixed-lens format also appeals to photographers who prefer a dedicated camera for everyday visual storytelling.

The most notable software addition is an exclusive Formula 1 Leica Look, developed specifically for this edition. Accessible through the Leica FOTOS app, the profile produces higher contrast and richer color saturation to reflect the visual character of the racetrack and paddock. Photographers can apply the look while shooting and preview its effect in the viewfinder, rather than relying solely on post-processing. The app also transfers photographs and videos to mobile devices.

The collaboration was unveiled at an event at Leica Store and Leica Gallery Los Angeles, hosted by Formula 1 presenter Ariana Bravo and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button. A display of 26 motorsport photographs by photographer Callo Albanese accompanied the launch. Available from October 21, 2026, through Leica stores, the Leica online store, and specialist retailers, the Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition is priced at $9,950.