DRIFT’s Glass Sculpture Traces Wind Without Moving

Wind usually needs an accomplice to become visible: a bending tree, a billowing curtain, a plastic bag having a much more cinematic afternoon than it deserves. Air itself gives us very little to look at. Aeolus, a new installation by Amsterdam-based studio DRIFT, takes on that perceptual problem with hundreds of suspended glass rods and light. It gives an invisible force a form you can actually follow.

The studio’s founders, Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta, have made Aeolus an interactive artwork rather than a conventional light fixture. Presented with Carpenters at London’s Ladbroke Hall from October 13 through 25, 2026, the installation takes its name from the Greek god of the winds. Its shape, though, comes from a specific earthly source: the architecture of the room containing it.

Designer: DRIFT

DRIFT begins with a digital reading of the surrounding architecture, then translates that space into a virtual environment where air can flow. The studio selects one moment from that simulated movement and gives it physical form in glass. That distinction matters. Aeolus isn’t showing a live reading of whatever breeze happens to be passing through the gallery. Its structure holds a chosen instant, while the lighting introduces a separate layer of change.

I like that the room has a say in the result. A sculpture built from its setting feels more considered than an impressive object dropped into an available corner. DRIFT says each installation is generated by its host architecture, so the curves carry information about a particular place. The building becomes part of the design process, even if visitors never see the digital model behind it.

In Benjamin Baccarani’s photographs, the rods gather into a long, sweeping formation, dipping at one end and stretching outward at the other. Fine suspension lines lead up to a broad overhead panel. The material list is more technical than the airy appearance suggests: borosilicate glass rods, stainless steel nodes, custom LEDs, and microcoax cables. I appreciate that contrast. Making an object look almost weightless still requires hardware, connections, and a deliberate relationship with gravity.

The glass itself stays still. According to Carpenters, small lights inside the rods change their rhythm and intensity in response to visitors moving through the space. Waves of illumination create the impression of motion without the sculpture physically shifting. That’s the cleverest choice here. The designers don’t need to swing a roomful of glass around to suggest wind; they let your eyes follow light across a fixed structure, doing much of the perceptual work.

The interaction also gives visitors a meaningful role without turning them into operators. Walking changes the work’s lighting, a relationship that seems appropriately direct for an installation about air and movement. I’m drawn to technology that makes its presence felt through an understandable response. Here, the interesting question is how your movement alters what you see, rather than how many technical features the system contains.

DRIFT frames Aeolus as an invitation to reconsider our relationship with nature. I’d treat that as a starting point for looking, not a transformation any artwork can promise. The more convincing achievement is smaller and more specific: making airflow legible through material and light. You don’t need to leave with a new environmental philosophy to appreciate the way a simulated path has become a collection of precise, luminous curves.

For me, the appeal sits in that modest shift in attention. The room stops being an empty container for an artwork and starts to look like a place shaped by movement. Aeolus makes that movement imaginable while keeping the glass suspended in a single instant. A visitor supplies motion, the lights answer, and the fixed structure takes on another rhythm. The glass gives you time to study a shape that moving air would never hold still for inspection.