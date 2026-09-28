One Table, 3 Games, Nobody Needs a Game Room

Most people who want a pool table and a dining table end up choosing neither. The math never works. A regulation pool table eats up roughly the same square footage as a small bedroom, a ping pong table needs its own dedicated stretch of floor to swing a paddle without hitting a wall, and a proper dining table has to look good enough to survive being seen by dinner guests. Pick two out of three and you’re already stretching a normal house. Pick all three and you need a room nobody actually has.

Sanne’s Department of Play looked at that math and decided it was wrong. The 3-in-1 Table is exactly what it sounds like: lift the top and a dining table becomes a full pool table, swap the surface again and it’s ping pong, complete with a cane-and-leather net that looks like it belongs in a much more expensive living room than most game tables ever see. It collapses three furniture purchases and three separate footprints into one object, which solves the actual problem that has quietly kept most people out of the game-room conversation entirely: there was never enough house for the fun stuff.

Designer: Sanne’s Department of Play (photos by Vitali Grishkov)

What gets me about this piece is that it doesn’t look like a compromise. Anyone who has shopped for a combo game table before knows the usual result, a pool table with a plywood lid bolted on top so it can technically also be a dining surface, priced around $800 and looking every bit like sports equipment wearing a costume. Sanne’s version starts somewhere else entirely. The scalloped edge running around the perimeter and down the legs, that repeating rounded bump pattern, looks like it was drawn first as a piece of sculpture and only later revealed to double as the ball guard for ping pong. Function followed form here instead of the other way around, and you can feel that order in every photo of it just sitting quietly as a dining table under a chandelier, giving away nothing about its second life.

The material choices back that up. The base is a deep walnut tone against lighter ash detailing, which reads more mid-century furniture than rec room. When it becomes a pool table, the felt is a rust orange rather than the standard casino green, which sounds like a small thing until you realize it’s the difference between a table that argues with your décor and one that sits right at home. Even the accessories got the same treatment. The cue rack is its own scalloped tower that matches the table instead of leaning against a wall wrapped in a canvas cover, the ping pong paddles are hand-painted with little leopards and floral motifs, and the ball tray is dovetailed like a keepsake box. Nobody asked for the ball tray to look nice. They built it that way anyway.

That attention to the parts nobody was going to scrutinize is what actually sells the bigger idea. Pricing puts the crafted-to-order version around $12,500, with a limited floorstock release closer to $7,500, so this sits firmly in collectible design furniture territory rather than impulse purchase territory. That framing matters more than it first appears. It’s less “we made a fun table” and more “we made a serious piece of furniture that happens to also be extremely fun,” and that distinction is the whole reason it works in a home that already has real art on the walls instead of only in a basement.

There’s a bigger shift happening around furniture like this, one where the game room stops being a separate destination and starts becoming part of the main living space instead of something hidden behind a closed door. A pool table tucked in a basement gets used four times a year. A pool table that is also the table where everyone already eats dinner gets used constantly, almost by accident, because nobody has to decide to go play. They just have to clear the plates.