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Audio 2 min read

iFi Audio UP Play Max lets you enjoy high-end wireless headphones in lossless when connected to iPhone

The hi-fi dongle that lets audiophiles connect two headphones simultaneously.

iFi Audio UP Play Max lets you enjoy high-end wireless headphones in lossless when connected to iPhone

Being an audiophile and owning an Apple phone can be a strained relationship at times. While owning Apple’s AirPods 5 or the AirPods Max 2 ties you deep into the ecosystem of AAC and SBC codecs that produce respectable sound quality, stepping out of the ecosystem for better options usually comes with a big caveat.

Choosing Bluetooth headphones or earbuds that support high-resolution codecs like LDAC or aptX Adaptive doesn’t make sense since the Apple device playing the music doesn’t support the codecs and defaults to the normal codecs that are lossy. iFi Audio wants to eliminate the frustration Apple device users have lived with for ages when enjoying wireless audio with the $89 UP Play Max dongle.

Designer: iFi Audio

By getting the source device (iPhone 18 Pro Max, for instance) and the audio playing accessory (Sony WH-1000XM6) to have the desired handshake, you finally have the option to break free from the predatory Apple ecosystem and open up to the world of high-resolution lossless audio. The iFi Audio UP Play Max USB-C Bluetooth transmitter overlays the device’s default codec support and lets you connect high-end audio listening accessories and play the music in HD. That means if you have LDAC-supported headphones, you’ll be listening to music with 24-bit/96kHz at a maximum bitrate of 990 kbps when connected via Bluetooth.

The UP Play Max dongle plugs directly into the iPhone’s USB-C port, and using the compatible Nexis app, you can pair wireless headphones or earbuds from brands like Edifier, Sennheiser, Technics, Sony, or Bose. The transmitter comes with the proprietary K2HD processing tech that restores the track’s original resolution for listening to favorite music without any underlying compromises. It can also restore any harmonic information lost during the digital processing, which is great for audiophiles who love to go into the technicalities of the output sound.

Stepping beyond this native functionality, the dongle comes with low-latency mode for competitive gaming where lag is a strict no-no. Everyday usage is also kept in mind with the built-in mic for taking calls just in case your headphones or IEMs don’t have the calling feature. UP Play Max comes with an interesting feature that lets two headphones connect to a single device, which is great for shared listening with buddies. However, in this function, the codec is defaulted to SBC. A future update will let Auracast-compatible headphones or earphones connect seamlessly with as many headphones as desired.

Weighing just 3 grams and measuring no more than a compact memory stick, this audio accessory is a must-have for music lovers who have to always juggle around, or even worse, live with a pair of high-end headphones with no option to play the music in high resolution wirelessly. Beyond Apple connectivity, you can also plug the dongle into your tablet, computer, or any other compatible device to enjoy high-res wireless audio that otherwise wasn’t possible.

Designer
iFi Audio
Status
Available to buy
Year
2026
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author avatar
Gaurav Sood
With over 15 years of experience in writing and editing, Gaurav specializes in crafting engaging content on consumer electronics, gadgets, mobile platforms, automobiles, sustainable ideas, and industrial design. He has worked with renowned media publishing houses Times of India and Instablogs. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Applications from HPU and went on to pursue his Master's degree in Business Management from University of Emerging Sciences and Technology, Baddi.
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