DIY AirPower desk charges your phone anywhere on its glass top, also reminds you to drink water

How long have you pursued an unannounced gadget; waiting passionately to see it come to life? If I speak for myself, it would be flying cars that I still wait for with childlike enthusiasm. For He Shijie, better known as He Tongxue of the YouTube channel HTX Studio, it was an AirPower, a wireless charging pad that Apple announced it had in development in 2017, almost a decade ago.

The best part of the AirPower would have been its unique charging ability. Unlike Qi wireless chargers (that required the phone to be placed in the center to charge), the AirPower would charge an iPhone no matter where it was placed on the charging pad. Patiently waiting for nine years, only to learn that Apple had discontinued the idea of the wireless charger way back in 2019, the creator got down to building his own AirPower in the size of a work desk that Apple would dare try.

Designer: HTX Studio

The desk-sized version of Apple’s now-cancelled AirPower charger is a versatile DIY creation that features a moving coil inside to charge your phone no matter where you place it on the table. The table is called the AirDesk and uses an overhead camera to locate where your device is on the desk and repositions a single moving charging coil right beneath it to charge automatically.

The entire show of the coil moving is pretty interesting. When you place a device on the table, it automatically identifies where the device is and starts to align the charging coil in that direction. An animated cat appears above the charging mechanism and it follows the coil as it moves directly underneath the phone. AirDesk can charge multiple devices also. Charging coils are placed in the corners of the table to charge additional gadgets. The creator informs that the keyboard can also be charged wirelessly when needed.

The table itself features a Mac Mini underneath the glass top. It can be connected to a monitor on top and used as a hidden workstation that your friends would envy, provided He is willing to trade it off for a fortune. Simply because what the studio has pulled off with the Air Desk is really cumbersome to replicate, and clearly there is no way of getting this one, I believe. You can try your luck ask though.

The unique desk with a transparent LCD screen is not only created to power devices. It took the creators over two months to finalize the ultimate desk, which is engineered to play animations, show tasks, and remind you to stay active when you’ve been in front of the desk for too long. The desk sits on motorized legs to transform into a standing desk when you need to change your posture. A nifty characteristic of the table is a built-in mechanism that, like the motorized coil, also pushes a cup towards the user every hour to remind him to drink water…Cool?