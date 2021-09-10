Elago’s new Airpods Pro case is shaped like a camera and holds an Apple AirTag inside its ‘camera lens’

While all AirPods come with the Find My feature, Elago’s Snapshot for the Apple AirPods Pro case gives it another layer of security, letting you efficiently track it using the AirTag’s UWB chip and even locate it when your AirPods Pro is completely discharged.

It isn’t uncommon for most people to put protective covers on their AirPods cases. With their glossy plastic exterior, those cases are prone to scuffing and scratching, and the fact that they’re all-white just makes them easy to get dirty. The guys at elago figured that if you’re going to put a cover on your AirPods Pro case, you might as well add a few more features to it. The Snapshot case for the AirPods Pro comes with a camera-shaped design that neatly houses an AirTag inside the faux camera lens. Aside from looking like a tiny little point-and-shoot, the Snapshot protects your AirPods Pro from physical damage as well as theft. The all-silicone design helps absorb shock, while still enabling wireless charging… and the fact that you’ve now got an AirTag strapped to your AirPods Pro makes it really easy to use the Find My feature to track the exact location of your earphones.

Designe: elago

Click Here to Buy Now

The Snapshot’s overall design pays a hat-tip to Leica’s cameras (for their clean design and their repeated collaborations with ex-Apple CDO Jony Ive). Available in Black, White, and a Sand Pink, the cases sport a red-colored faux shutter button on the top, and space for an AirTag on the front. The AirTag can be fitted forwards as well as backwards, letting you either have the Apple logo facing forwards, or flip it over to reveal the custom emoji or initials Apple allows you to etch on your AirTag. The Snapshot comes with a carabiner clip too, letting you carry your tiny little faux camera with you on your belt loop or attached to your backpack!

Click Here to Buy Now