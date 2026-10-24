Breville’s Spiral Luxe Automates Pour-Over Coffee With a Sliding Dripper

Making pour-over coffee asks you to do more than press a button, which is part of its appeal until the morning gets busy. Breville’s Spiral Luxe Auto Pour-Over takes over the grinding and pouring while leaving the brewing process visible. This countertop machine moves its dripper between a built-in grinder and an articulating water spout, turning the familiar ritual into a mechanical sequence.

The brushed stainless steel body stacks the bean hopper, brewing head, and serving vessel vertically, with an open front that gives the dripper room to move. It has something of a coffee workshop about it, although the clear cone isn’t glass. Breville uses Tritan plastic for that part, while the included carafe below is glass, keeping the two transparent elements visually related.

Designer: Breville

Before brewing, the carriage retracts so the filter sits beneath the flat-burr grinder, which drops ground coffee straight into it. The dripper then glides forward to meet the water spout. That short journey replaces the usual transfer from a grinder into a separate brewer, bringing two jobs into one appliance without making you move a container of loose grounds across the kitchen counter.

Once the grounds are ready, the spout traces a spiral instead of relying on a stationary showerhead. Breville says its controlled stream is intended to wet the coffee evenly, echoing the motion of a gooseneck kettle. ThermoJet heating gets the water ready in seconds, according to the company, but that’s heating time, not a promise of instant coffee landing in your mug.

Control stays on the machine, where a color screen sits above a dial you turn and press. Choose a size and Mild, Medium, or Strong setting, or open Advanced Mode to adjust the coffee-to-water ratio, temperature, pours, and pauses. That gives a rushed weekday and a more experimental weekend the same interface, without requiring you to make every decision before getting a drink.

You can brew directly into a mug or use the included 20-ounce carafe when there’s someone else at the breakfast table. Removing the drip tray makes room for taller mugs, while the 40-ounce tank holds water for more than one brew. The distinction is worth noting, because a generous reservoir doesn’t turn this into a large-batch machine for serving a coffee-loving household.

Delayed Auto Start lets you arrange the filter, beans, and water beforehand, then leave the machine to begin at a chosen time. There’s also a bypass for pre-ground coffee if you’d rather use another grinder. Neither option removes the housekeeping, of course. The used paper filter still needs disposing of, and the dripper and carafe need cleaning after the machine finishes brewing.

At $599.95 in the US, the Spiral Luxe is an expensive way to delegate the kettle work. Its appeal is easier to understand if you enjoy watching coffee being made but don’t always want to supervise it. The spout can keep making its circles while you figure out what to put on your toast.