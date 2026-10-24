BIONIC’s iPhone Duo Stand Makes the Foldable Look Like a Miniature Monitor

Opening a folding phone gives you more screen, but it doesn’t tell you where to put it when your hands are busy. BIONIC’s iPhone Duo Charger offers a dedicated desktop perch, combining an adjustable support with a mount for Apple’s MagSafe charging puck. Currently available for preorder, the stand keeps the unfolded display above the desk rather than lying flat beside your keyboard.

The arrangement has something of a miniature desktop monitor about it, with a broad rectangular base and a narrow upright behind the phone. Anodized aluminum forms the broad base, while polished stainless steel adds a brighter curve to the supporting arm. Available in Silver or Black, the stand follows Apple’s familiar accessory palette without adding a border around the phone’s existing bezel.

Designer: BIONIC

The articulated arm lets you change the viewing angle, so a screen tilted toward you for reading doesn’t have to stay there during a video call. You could keep a reference document beside your laptop without repeatedly picking up the phone. It’s a more deliberate setup than leaning an expensive foldable against whatever happens to be sitting behind the keyboard that morning.

A long slot along the front of the base gives an Apple Pencil somewhere to rest between tasks. It’s a small organizational detail, but one that keeps the stylus from becoming another loose object competing with cables and stationery. BIONIC describes this as storage, not a Pencil charging connection, so parking it there doesn’t take care of the stylus’s battery as well.

The charger in the name needs a little unpacking, too. At the listed base price, Apple’s MagSafe puck isn’t included; the stand is designed to hold one. You’ll need that charging hardware and a suitable power source before the phone can replenish its battery. The metalwork organizes the setup, but it doesn’t replace the electronics doing the actual charging behind the screen.

BIONIC lists the stand at 18.05 ounces, with a footprint approximately 7.32 inches wide and 3.74 inches deep. That footprint matters when the phone is joining a desk already crowded with other devices. A weighted base, rubber contact surfaces, and non-slip feet are intended to keep the assembly steady and protect the phone, although resistance to tapping hasn’t been independently established through testing.

Wireless charging doesn’t make the cable disappear, either. It still runs from the MagSafe mount toward a power source, with a visible loop behind the supporting arm. The open construction makes that compromise fairly honest. Rather than enclosing everything in a bulky dock, BIONIC keeps the support slender and lets the charging cable remain part of the setup sitting on your desk.

The preorder price is €219 (about $245), compared with a listed regular price of €239 (about $268), before any separate charging hardware. That’s a considerable amount for organizing a phone and stylus. It makes more sense as a permanent home for a Duo you regularly use at your desk than as a travel accessory, especially when the phone already folds neatly into your pocket.