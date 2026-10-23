AYN Odin 3 Portal Handheld Pairs a Flat Glass Front With Sculpted Grips

Putting a large screen on a gaming handheld is easy compared with making the whole thing comfortable to hold. AYN’s Odin 3 Portal approaches that problem with a 7-inch OLED up front and sculpted grips behind it. Now available for preorder, the Android handheld combines a broad, glass-covered face with physical controls that give your fingers somewhere other than the screen to go.

That front surface stretches across the display and surrounding control areas, giving the device a flatter, more unified appearance than a screen dropped into a chunky frame. Black keeps the boundary between panel and housing less conspicuous, while White and Cold Grey emphasize it. The latter’s purple buttons add retro flavor without turning the machine into a tribute to another console.

Designer: AYN

Turn it over, and the shape becomes less concerned with looking flat. Rounded bulges give your palms somewhere to settle, while textured shoulder buttons meet your index fingers above. The full-size Hall-effect sticks have ridged edges, and a dome D-pad sits below the left stick. These details aim to improve control, though actual comfort will depend on your hands and how you play.

The screen is a 1920×1080 OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving supported games room to show smoother motion without asking you to peer at a tiny display. That doesn’t mean every game will run at 120 frames per second, of course, nor should you always crank it up. It depends on the game, settings, and your remaining battery.

Behind that screen is Qualcomm’s Dragonwing Q8 processor, paired with Android 15 and active cooling. A broad rear grille gives the internal fan room to draw air, making ventilation part of the exterior rather than hiding it completely. That’s worth remembering when you settle in with the handheld against a cushion, since the cooling system still needs an unobstructed path to breathe.

Power comes from a 9,000mAh battery, with support for 60W charging when you need to plug back in. Actual playtime will depend on the game and screen settings, so that capacity doesn’t translate into a guaranteed afternoon away from an outlet. At about 15.9 ounces, the handheld puts weight behind that screen, especially when a quick session somehow becomes an entire evening.

Storage starts at 128GB with 12GB of RAM, while the top model offers 1TB and 16GB of RAM. There’s also a microSD slot, so choosing less built-in storage doesn’t close off future expansion. AYN specifies that no games come preinstalled, however. You’re buying the hardware for your own library and setup, not a ready-made collection of nostalgic favorites waiting behind the power button.

Launch pricing starts at $399, with the 1TB version reaching $669 and shipping expected to begin in early November 2026. The pricier configuration doesn’t buy a different screen or processor, just more memory and storage than the base model. That leaves a practical choice between keeping a larger library installed and keeping the price down, particularly when a memory card remains an option.