This 40-Foot Tiny House Saves Its Tallest Space for Everyday Living

Twelve-foot ceilings are an unusual starting point for a tiny house, but they explain much of the Ventura’s appeal. Built by Canada’s Mint Tiny House Company, this park model measures 40 feet long and 10 feet wide, with approximately 400 square feet on the main floor, plus two lofts. The completed US-certified home is currently listed for sale, offering a notably generous interpretation of downsizing.

The interesting move is where Mint puts the extra sleeping space. Rather than stretching lofts across the entire interior, the floor plan concentrates them above the bedroom and bathroom end, leaving the kitchen and living area open overhead. That division gives the house two distinct spatial characters: a stacked, compact sleeping zone and a taller communal room. Guests get somewhere to sleep without imposing a low ceiling over the sofa or dining table.

Designer: Mint Tiny House Company

Downstairs, the main bedroom sits at the opposite end from the kitchen, with the bathroom and circulation space providing separation. It accommodates a queen bed, while each loft can take a queen mattress. Crucially, the primary sleeping arrangement doesn’t require climbing stairs. Photographs also show glazed exterior doors beside the downstairs bed, giving this enclosed room a direct connection outside rather than borrowing all its light from the main living space.

The kitchen takes advantage of the home’s width with an L-shaped counter. In Mint’s photographs, the sink sits beneath a broad window, while the cooktop and oven occupy the adjoining run. Upper cabinets stay concentrated above the cooking area, leaving the window unobstructed. Pale cabinet fronts, black handles, and light countertops keep the composition restrained, with the corner providing useful preparation space between washing and cooking.

This particular build includes an 18-inch dishwasher, a propane cooktop, an oven, and a microwave. A separate laundry center handles another everyday task that small homes sometimes leave to external facilities. The bathroom keeps its fixtures straightforward: a 36-by-36-inch shower, a flush toilet, and a compact vanity. These are practical provisions, though the single bathroom remains a shared resource when all three sleeping areas are occupied.

The living-room photographs show a softer treatment than the floor plan alone suggests. A stained vertical-board feature wall backs the sofa, contrasting with white paneling nearby. The furniture arrangement leaves the passage toward the bedroom legible, an important distinction in a narrow home where circulation can easily become leftover space between objects. Mint lists this at approximately US $129,750, subject to exchange rates. Furniture is sold separately. Its strongest decision is preserving generous shared space while stacking the secondary sleeping areas, rather than squeezing every activity beneath a loft.