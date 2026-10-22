MOFT Snap Fold Gives the iPhone Duo a Wallet That Doubles as a Stand

Folding phones ask accessories to work around a rather awkward shape, especially when you want to attach a wallet below the cameras. MOFT’s Snap Fold for iPhone Duo takes on that challenge with a side-opening card holder that also unfolds into a stand. Currently offered for preorder, it gives your everyday cards a place beside your phone, then helps the phone stand on its own.

The wallet’s broad front panel has a sloping lower edge, a small departure from the plain rectangular pouches we’re used to seeing. Open it sideways, and the card pocket becomes accessible without removing the entire accessory off the phone. That matters when you’re paying at a counter, where juggling a detached wallet and an expensive foldable probably isn’t the sort of multitasking you had planned.

Designer: MOFT

Inside, there’s room for up to five cards, with a metal spring and an anti-slip lining intended to keep them in place. MOFT says that retention also works with just one card, an important detail if you’re carrying fewer things today. A pocket sized for several cards still needs to hold onto the last one after the others come out.

Of course, the more interesting transformation happens when you stop carrying the phone and put it down. The folded panels open into a support, turning the wallet into a tabletop stand. Portrait and landscape arrangements accommodate different activities, so reading a recipe can give way to a video over lunch without digging another accessory out of your bag to prop things up.

The stand also accommodates the Duo when it’s opened flat, including a lower position that tilts the larger screen toward you. That gives the folding mechanism a purpose beyond simply keeping the phone upright. You could use the broader display for reading at a desk, then close the phone and fold the support away when it’s time to head outside.

When flattened, Snap Fold returns to a layered shape with rounded corners and a textured exterior. MOFT offers Misty Cove, Jet Black, Navy Blue, Terracotta, and Khaki Green, giving the wallet some say in how your phone looks. The pale option makes the overlapping panels more noticeable, while darker colors give them a less conspicuous presence against a similarly colored phone case.

Attachment is magnetic rather than adhesive, and MOFT pairs the wallet with its separate MOVAS Modular Case. It’s also designed to attach directly to the phone, so getting the stand doesn’t mean buying that case as well. Compatibility with other cases shouldn’t be assumed, however. The magnetic connection and camera clearance both need to work with whatever protection you choose to put around it.

Snap Fold costs $49.99, with preorder shipping expected to begin in December 2026. There’s still a familiar compromise behind all that folding, because carrying five cards adds layers to a phone that already closes onto itself. Leaving your usual wallet and a separate stand at home means fewer things to remember, but your phone pocket still has to accommodate the whole stack.