Mini Domy Fits a Kitchen and Bathroom Into This 155-Square-Foot A-Frame Cabin

A large triangular window fills one end of the Mini Brda With Bay Window, giving this compact cabin a generous outlook. The entrance sits on the side, beneath its own projecting roof section, leaving the glazed end uninterrupted. Offered by Polish company Mini Domy, the design keeps its distinctive A-frame silhouette while making room for more than a bed beneath a pitched roof.

The model’s specification lists dimensions of 4.51 by 3.2 meters, giving it a footprint of approximately 155 square feet. Dark metal cladding covers the exterior, with pronounced seams emphasizing the steep roof. Those angled surfaces give the cabin its character, although they also make furnishing the edges less straightforward than arranging a conventional rectangular room.

Designer: Mini Domy

Inside, white-painted tongue-and-groove paneling follows the roof slopes, making the geometry visible rather than concealing it behind a flat ceiling. Wood-look flooring introduces a contrasting tone underfoot. Published photographs show the cabin before furnishing is complete, so the interior is best understood through a combination of construction images and the proposed layout.

Most of the accommodation occupies one shared room, combining cooking, lounging, and sleeping. A planned bed doubles as daytime seating, avoiding the floor-space demands of a separate sofa. There’s no sleeping loft or ladder to negotiate. The compromise is privacy: beyond the bathroom, daily activities share the same compact space, with little separation between preparing breakfast and making the bed.

The kitchen specification is modest but useful, listing cabinetry, a sink, and a camping-style stove. That suggests simple holiday cooking rather than an apartment kitchen shrunk to fit. The separate bathroom includes a shower, basin, toilet, and water heater. Photographs show a wall-mounted vanity with drawers, providing storage without taking the cabinet all the way down to the floor.

Mini Domy’s offer specifies 10 centimeters of mineral-wool insulation, double-glazed windows, and air conditioning with a heating function. These are meaningful provisions for a small cabin, but they aren’t enough to establish comfort in every climate. The company itself qualifies year-round use on the broader Mini Brda page with the need for appropriate insulation and heating.

A dedicated trailer is optional rather than integral to the version pictured. The downloadable offer lists the cabin at US$15,000, though it also gives the quotation a two-month validity period without a visible issue date. Buyers should confirm current pricing, equipment, transport, and installation directly rather than treating that figure as a complete project budget. As a weekend retreat, the arrangement makes sense: keep the bathroom enclosed, let furniture do double duty, and reserve the glazed end for the view. Longer stays would make the shared room’s limits harder to ignore.