This Minimalist Bamboo Coffee Table Hides Everyday Clutter in Plain Sight

A coffee table usually has a fairly straightforward job: hold a cup of coffee, a few books, and whatever else happens to accumulate in the living room. But what if it could accommodate everyday clutter without putting any of it on display? Designed by Marek Kounovský of MK Designers in collaboration with Prague-based furniture company Frayer, the Handle Table takes this familiar piece of furniture and gives it a more considered purpose. Made primarily from bamboo, the table incorporates concealed storage, an integrated handle, and a restrained silhouette that allows its material and construction to take center stage.

The design takes inspiration from the Japanese principle of hodo-hodo, which loosely translates to the idea of “just enough.” Rooted in moderation and balance, the philosophy encourages appreciating things that serve their purpose without excess. Kounovský translates this thinking into furniture by reducing the table to its essential elements. Rather than introducing elaborate mechanisms or decorative features, he focuses on proportion, geometry, and the relationship between form and function. Every visible detail has a reason to exist, and the absence of unnecessary embellishment gives the table its distinct character.

Designer: MK Designers

One of its most interesting features is the concealed storage compartment, which is incorporated directly into the table’s geometry. Coffee tables often become gathering places for remote controls, magazines, chargers, and other small objects that are useful to have nearby but can quickly make a room feel cluttered. Handle Table addresses this familiar situation by providing a dedicated space for everyday belongings while preserving its clean exterior. The compartment remains visually discreet, allowing the table to maintain its sculptural appearance even as it performs an additional function.

The integrated handle is another subtle yet important element of the design. Rather than appearing as a separate attachment, it is incorporated into the tabletop itself, creating a functional feature that feels consistent with the overall composition. This detail makes the table easier to move and reposition, an especially relevant consideration for contemporary interiors where furniture frequently accommodates different activities throughout the day. The table can shift between spaces and arrangements without demanding a permanent position, extending its usefulness beyond that of a conventional stationary coffee table.

Material selection plays an equally significant role in the project. Bamboo forms the main structure, bringing its recognizable grain and natural texture into the otherwise reduced design. The surface is treated with an oil-based wood stain, developed through experimentation with application techniques suited specifically to bamboo. Instead of concealing the material beneath an opaque coating, the finish emphasizes its inherent structure and tactile qualities. The resulting surface gives the table a sense of depth while retaining the character of the bamboo itself.

This attention to finishing is particularly important in a design with so few visual elements. Without decorative distractions, the material becomes one of the primary ways the object communicates its identity. The stained bamboo, precise construction, and carefully controlled proportions work together to create visual interest through restraint. Even the concealed compartment contributes to this approach, demonstrating how practical considerations can become part of the furniture’s fundamental structure rather than additions made after the form has been established.

First presented at the 14th Czech Design Week international design festival in Prague, Handle Table reflects the collaboration between Kounovský’s design practice and Frayer’s approach to bamboo furniture. The project brings together an interest in thoughtful material treatment and an understanding of how furniture participates in everyday routines. Its simplicity is the result of deliberate decisions about what to include, what to conceal, and what can be left out altogether.

There is something appealing about furniture that makes room for the realities of daily life without constantly drawing attention to its cleverness. Handle Table does not attempt to reinvent the coffee table through an abundance of features. Instead, it refines the familiar object through a few carefully integrated gestures. The storage keeps essentials close, the handle makes movement easier, and the bamboo brings warmth and texture to its compact form. In a category where additional features are often presented as improvements, Kounovský offers a different proposition: perhaps a well-designed object needs only enough to do its job beautifully.