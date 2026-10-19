These retro-modern Headphones put audio adjustments on physical dials and tactile switches

Adjusting your headphones shouldn’t mean searching for a tiny button or guessing where to tap a touch-sensitive surface. TUNE X3 explores a more hands-on approach, using knurled dials and physical switches that let users feel their way through everyday audio adjustments. Designed by Pressec Design as part of a fictional product family, these concept headphones make tactile interaction a defining feature of their industrial design.

The headphones pair a brushed aluminium chassis with high-contrast orange textile padding across the ear cushions and headband. The raw metallic finish recalls mid-century studio equipment, while the saturated fabric creates a bold visual contrast. Exposed fasteners and a wide-profile headband reinforce the utilitarian character, giving TUNE X3 the appearance of precision equipment. This is a detour from the currently trending minimalist consumer gadgets. It’s like bringing in a muscle car in the era of Tesla EVs.

Designer: Pressec Design

The physical controls are the core of the niche concept. Dedicated dials and tactile switches handle volume, treble, and active noise cancellation (ANC), giving users distinct controls for common listening toggles. Their knurled surfaces provide texture under the fingers, making the interface feel more deliberate than a smooth touch panel. The design suggests a listening experience in which users can reach for a control, recognize it by touch, and make adjustments without navigating an onscreen menu. While the concept does not establish how the controls perform in practice, it places physical interaction at the heart of the headphone experience.

TUNE X3 is part of the same fictional product family as the CINE X3. The designer developed both concepts around a consistent visual language, carrying shared characteristics across the collection without simply repeating the same shapes. Materials, proportions, finishes, and hardware details establish continuity while allowing each product to retain its own identity.

The project also explores how Vizcom can support product-family development by using previous designs as references. This approach helps designers preserve a recognizable character across multiple concepts while continuing to explore distinct forms and functions.

TUNE X3 remains a conceptual design, with no confirmed release date, price, or technical specifications. Its core idea is straightforward – physical controls can make headphone interaction feel more immediate and intentional, while giving the product a distinctive identity shaped by the way users handle it.