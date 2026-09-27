MetMo turned a 1912 mechanism into the perfect hands-free tweezers for hobbyists and craftsmen

If the name MetMo rings a bell, that’s because this small Leeds outfit has built its reputation out of taking old mechanical ideas nobody else bothered reviving and turning them into objects people genuinely want to own. We’ve covered the MetMo Driver reworking the mid-century ratchet screwdriver, the Fractal Vise shrinking industrial clamping logic down to desktop scale, and the Pocket Grip channeling a century-old patent into nearly half a million dollars of Kickstarter support. The catalog reads like a museum of mechanisms reimagined with modern metallurgy and CNC precision. Now they’re circling back to something smaller, more delicate, and more universally frustrating than anything they’ve tackled before. Their next target is the humble tweezer.

The Precision Grip is calibrated for a different job than MetMo’s earlier clamping tools, the kind of featherlight, controlled pressure needed to hold a model part without crushing it. Where the Pocket Grip chased 21kg of clamping force for daily carry tasks, this one maxes out at 5kg, by design. It runs on a miniaturized drive screw borrowed from precision machining equipment, so you set your grip force once and the jaws hold that position without assistance. That’s the core limitation tweezers can never escape: they hold via sustained finger pressure, and the moment that wavers, the part is gone. For anyone who has ever sacrificed a miniature to the carpet gods, that last sentence is the whole pitch.

Designer: Sean Sykes & James Whitfield (MetMo)

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For decades, precision hobbyists have been improvising with tools from completely different disciplines. Jewelers raid surgical supply catalogs. Electronics hobbyists use soldering tongs that launch parts across the room the moment grip pressure drops. Model painters hold tiny figures between their fingers and simply hope for the best. MetMo’s position is that these people deserve something built specifically for the job, and the Precision Grip’s lightly textured jaw tips are designed to grip without marking or damaging delicate surfaces, a distinction that no repurposed dental or electrical tool reliably delivers.

The mechanism at the center of all this is a miniaturized version of the drive screw used in high-precision machining equipment, a category of hardware that lives and dies by tolerance accuracy. A solid barrel hinge keeps both jaws in perfect alignment during clamping, preventing the sideways drift and tip-twist you’d get from a conventional pivot, and that dimensional stability is what makes the needle-nose tips usable for genuinely pinpoint work rather than approximations of it. Turn the knurled screw, the jaws close to exactly where you set them, and they hold there with up to 5kg of clamping force. The underlying mechanism traces back to 1912, which MetMo has made into a design tagline for a reason. It’s a genuinely good mechanism.

The jaw tips carry a patent-pending micro-grip texture that MetMo calls “The Gecko’s Finger,” a name that is slightly ridiculous and also completely on point. Small smooth parts get just enough extra friction at the contact surface to stay put without the jaws needing to clamp any harder, which is the right problem to solve when you’re working on something fragile. Beyond the standard needle-nose stainless steel nibs, the system accepts silicone soft inserts for delicate surfaces, round clamp heads for gripping a part’s inner cavity rather than its outer face, and even custom 3D-printed nippers for shapes no off-the-shelf tip could reach. Individual nibs swap out independently when damaged, without touching the body.

Set the jaws slightly open and a spring-loaded mechanism activates, giving you conventional tweezer behavior for quick sorting tasks without engaging the screw-drive lock every time. When you need both hands free, the Precision Grip clamps into a quick-release mount and becomes a miniature desk vice, holding your part steady while you solder, file, or paint. Three V-grooves machined into the body let you form wire or prop the tool as a makeshift stand, keeping parts right where you left them when you step away. The whole setup is fully ambidextrous, which sounds minor until you’re a lefty who has spent years buying tools that don’t think about you. All of that function lives in a body that measures 134mm (5.3 inches) long, 29mm wide, and 16mm deep.

Aerospace-grade hard-anodized aluminum (70.3g), Grade 5 titanium (83.3g), and surgical stainless steel (114.5g) are the three material variants, and each one maps to a different kind of user. The aluminum is the nimble everyday choice, the titanium balances weight savings and durability for more demanding environments, and the surgical stainless is autoclave-rated and built from high-chromium steel throughout, making it viable for medical and laboratory settings. All three are fully user-serviceable, strippable to individual components for maintenance or repair, with high-tensile screws throughout rather than whatever was cheapest to source. MetMo talks about a 200-year product goal, and the fully serviceable construction is what gives that ambition actual credibility.

Pricing for the Precision Grip runs at £89 ($118 USD) for the Aluminum version, while the Stainless Steel variant is priced at £119 or $157 USD. For serious hobbyists and EDC collectors, the Titanium Precision Grip is priced at £179 or $237 USD. The Precision Grip ships worldwide from the UK and comes with the 200-year repairability guarantee that you could possibly only expect from a company as obsessed with detail and quality as MetMo. MetMo balanced the weight distribution around fine writing instrument ergonomics, giving the body a contour that doesn’t tire your hand across long sessions. It also looks genuinely purposeful doing nothing, like an intricate ornament that earns questions from people passing your desk, which MetMo treats as part of the design brief rather than a happy byproduct.