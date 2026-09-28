 Skip to content
Shop NewsletterJoin
Technology 2 min read

A Fan Imagined Nokia’s Comeback With One Feature Worth Stealing

The Nokia N90 Ultra concept imagines what could have been by employing an idea already is: a second screen on the blank canvas that is the back of the phone.

Video · YouTube — Watch on YouTube

Nokia’s phone business has been fading for years, reduced mostly to budget handsets sold under license, so a concept calling itself the N90 Ultra was never going to become a real product. It’s a fan-rendered video, not a leaked roadmap, and it borrows a legendary name attached to a swivel-barrel camcorder phone from 2005. What it does get right is a smaller, more interesting idea already spreading across actual flagships: a second screen living on the back of the phone.

That rear panel holds a titanium alloy frame finished in a glossy cobalt blue or a graphite silver, with a raised visor housing three lens rings alongside a small rectangular display. Instead of sitting blank until a camera app opens, that mini-screen shows the time, the date, and glanceable notifications, all without waking the main display. It’s a small addition, but it changes how often a phone actually needs to come out of a pocket.

Designer: AndroidLeo (Concept)

A phone left face down on a desk during a meeting no longer has to stay silent about the time or a new message. A glance at the back shows both, then nothing more demanding follows, no bright wake screen lighting up a quiet room. That’s the appeal secondary displays have chased since Xiaomi and Meizu first tried the format years back, trimming how often the front screen needs to switch on at all.

The concept pushes its camera claims further than any current phone can back up, listing a 200 MP main sensor with 8K recording and a 200x zoom figure that would require optics no slim smartphone body can physically fit without an extending lens barrel. Two different Snapdragon chipsets get listed side by side too, a sign the spec sheet reads more like a wish list than an engineering plan. None of that undermines what’s genuinely worth noticing here.

The mini-display sitting flush against the camera visor is the detail carrying real design weight, because it reflects a question phone makers keep circling back to: how much information really needs a full screen turned on. Some phones use that rear space purely for decoration, a small strip showing a logo or a battery percentage and nothing else. Others, like this concept, treat it as a working display capable of running widgets, a clock face, or quick status checks.

Nokia returning to flagship phones remains unlikely no matter how sharp a fan render looks, and the camera math here falls apart well before any of these specs reach a factory floor. What holds up is the smaller premise underneath all of it, that a phone’s back panel can carry its own useful screen instead of sitting there as blank glass. That idea keeps showing up across the industry, with or without a Nokia badge attached to it.

Designer
AndroidLeo
Material
Titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass
Status
Concept
Year
2026
Share
Facebook X Pinterest Reddit LinkedIn Tumblr
Follow Yanko Design on Google
Add as preferred source Follow in News & Discover

Preferred sources surface our stories more often in Top Stories and AI Overviews. Following adds us to your Google News and Discover feeds.

author avatar
JC Torres
Juan Carlos is the Editorial Director for Yanko Design. Holding degrees in both Philosophy and Computer Science, he has been covering tech and digital lifestyle since 2012. As an open source contributor since 2006, he has worked with the Kubuntu and KDE projects as a technical writer and a software developer, helping to make computers more accessible and usable to people. Having honed his skills over the years, he has developed insights into the design trends in tech and UX. He is a digital artist in his spare time and a self-professed otaku.
See Full Bio

Latest stories

Just published
This Zippo case now hides a full DIY micro-toolkit inside
EveryDayCarry

This Zippo case now hides a full DIY micro-toolkit inside
One Table, 3 Games, Nobody Needs a Game Room
Furniture

One Table, 3 Games, Nobody Needs a Game Room
YouTuber builds 8-wheel electric wooden camper that spins 360-degrees and rides like a tank
Automotive

YouTuber builds 8-wheel electric wooden camper that spins 360-degrees and rides like a tank

Related

More in Technology
Genius ‘Tilted’ Apple Watch Band Makes The Entire Experience 10x More Ergonomic
Wearables

Genius ‘Tilted’ Apple Watch Band Makes The Entire Experience 10x More Ergonomic
Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro Review: Refined, Not Reinvented
Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro Review: Refined, Not Reinvented
iFi Audio UP Play Max lets you enjoy high-end wireless headphones in lossless when connected to iPhone
Audio

iFi Audio UP Play Max lets you enjoy high-end wireless headphones in lossless when connected to iPhone

Featured Design

Two things worth your attention
The Gennai Pen SL01 Is Closer to Clockwork Than Stationery
Deals

The Gennai Pen SL01 Is Closer to Clockwork Than Stationery
Flashlights Usually Don’t Have Personalities, Olight’s Oclip 2 Ultra Kind of Does
Accessories

Flashlights Usually Don’t Have Personalities, Olight’s Oclip 2 Ultra Kind of Does

The Newsletter

The best in international product design, delivered to your inbox.