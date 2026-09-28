The Park Sculpture Nobody Expected to Double as a Basketball Hoop

Most public sculpture asks you to look and keep walking. You admire the bronze figure, read the little plaque, maybe snap a photo, and move along to wherever you were actually headed. The art stays over there, behind an invisible line, and you stay over here. That gap between viewer and object is the quiet problem a lot of city parks have never solved: they install expensive, meaningful work, and then wonder why nobody lingers.

Alexandre Arrechea’s answer, installed this year at Biidaasige Park as part of Toronto’s new Lassonde Art Trail, is to remove the line entirely. Orange Functional is a twenty-foot steel tree with basketball hoops sprouting off its branches, and you’re invited to bring your own ball and start shooting. No velvet rope, no “please do not touch” energy. Just a big red tree standing at the park entrance, daring you to play.

Designer: Alexandre Arrechea

I like that the idea took over a decade to get here. Arrechea’s archive traces the concept back to 2010, when the hoop-covered tree existed purely as sculpture, something you’d circle and photograph but never actually use. It wasn’t until a 2022 commission from Art Omi in upstate New York that he reengineered the branches so real basketballs could drop through the nets. That’s a meaningful shift for an artist. Turning a static object into a functional one means giving up some control. Once people can touch the work, they also get to misuse it, argue about it, get bored of it. Arrechea made that trade anyway, and the piece is better for it.

What sells me on the design is how little it explains itself. A basketball hoop is one of the most recognizable objects in American and Canadian public life, sitting outside driveways, gyms, and rec centers everywhere. Arrechea doesn’t reinvent it so much as multiply it until it stops making sense as sport equipment and starts reading as something closer to a fruit tree. Art Omi’s own description leans into that: as people throw the ball and it falls from hoop to grass, it evokes oranges dropping from a branch. The title does double duty, too, pairing the color with the idea of something actually working the way it looks like it shouldn’t.

Placing the sculpture at a park entrance, next to newly planted real trees, feels like the smartest curatorial choice in the whole project. It’s not tucked into a sculpture garden where only people already looking for art will find it. It’s the first thing you see walking in, competing for attention with the skyline behind it. A parent walking past with a kid who has a basketball in their bag doesn’t need to understand Arrechea’s twenty-year interest in public gathering spaces to want to stop and shoot a few hoops. The concept sells itself in about four seconds.

There’s a version of this idea that could have felt gimmicky, a photo-op sculpture built mainly for Instagram. Arrechea avoids that trap by making the interaction the entire point rather than an afterthought bolted onto a finished artwork. He’s spent over two decades returning to the basketball court as a symbol, and this piece is where that research finally gets to be useful instead of just visible. You don’t need the artist statement to enjoy it. You need a ball and about ninety seconds of patience while you figure out which branch to aim for.

Public art has a reputation problem in a lot of cities: expensive, confusing, occasionally resented by the people who live near it. Orange Functional sidesteps all of that by refusing to be precious. It asks for nothing more than a basketball and a little curiosity, and it gives back an actual reason to stop walking. That’s a rarer trade in public space than it should be.