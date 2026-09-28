 Skip to content
Shop NewsletterJoin
Installations 3 min read

The Park Sculpture Nobody Expected to Double as a Basketball Hoop

At the entrance to Toronto's newest park, a twenty-foot orange tree grows basketball hoops instead of branches, and it's daring you to actually play.

The Park Sculpture Nobody Expected to Double as a Basketball Hoop

Most public sculpture asks you to look and keep walking. You admire the bronze figure, read the little plaque, maybe snap a photo, and move along to wherever you were actually headed. The art stays over there, behind an invisible line, and you stay over here. That gap between viewer and object is the quiet problem a lot of city parks have never solved: they install expensive, meaningful work, and then wonder why nobody lingers.

Alexandre Arrechea’s answer, installed this year at Biidaasige Park as part of Toronto’s new Lassonde Art Trail, is to remove the line entirely. Orange Functional is a twenty-foot steel tree with basketball hoops sprouting off its branches, and you’re invited to bring your own ball and start shooting. No velvet rope, no “please do not touch” energy. Just a big red tree standing at the park entrance, daring you to play.

Designer: Alexandre Arrechea

I like that the idea took over a decade to get here. Arrechea’s archive traces the concept back to 2010, when the hoop-covered tree existed purely as sculpture, something you’d circle and photograph but never actually use. It wasn’t until a 2022 commission from Art Omi in upstate New York that he reengineered the branches so real basketballs could drop through the nets. That’s a meaningful shift for an artist. Turning a static object into a functional one means giving up some control. Once people can touch the work, they also get to misuse it, argue about it, get bored of it. Arrechea made that trade anyway, and the piece is better for it.

What sells me on the design is how little it explains itself. A basketball hoop is one of the most recognizable objects in American and Canadian public life, sitting outside driveways, gyms, and rec centers everywhere. Arrechea doesn’t reinvent it so much as multiply it until it stops making sense as sport equipment and starts reading as something closer to a fruit tree. Art Omi’s own description leans into that: as people throw the ball and it falls from hoop to grass, it evokes oranges dropping from a branch. The title does double duty, too, pairing the color with the idea of something actually working the way it looks like it shouldn’t.

Placing the sculpture at a park entrance, next to newly planted real trees, feels like the smartest curatorial choice in the whole project. It’s not tucked into a sculpture garden where only people already looking for art will find it. It’s the first thing you see walking in, competing for attention with the skyline behind it. A parent walking past with a kid who has a basketball in their bag doesn’t need to understand Arrechea’s twenty-year interest in public gathering spaces to want to stop and shoot a few hoops. The concept sells itself in about four seconds.

There’s a version of this idea that could have felt gimmicky, a photo-op sculpture built mainly for Instagram. Arrechea avoids that trap by making the interaction the entire point rather than an afterthought bolted onto a finished artwork. He’s spent over two decades returning to the basketball court as a symbol, and this piece is where that research finally gets to be useful instead of just visible. You don’t need the artist statement to enjoy it. You need a ball and about ninety seconds of patience while you figure out which branch to aim for.

Public art has a reputation problem in a lot of cities: expensive, confusing, occasionally resented by the people who live near it. Orange Functional sidesteps all of that by refusing to be precious. It asks for nothing more than a basketball and a little curiosity, and it gives back an actual reason to stop walking. That’s a rarer trade in public space than it should be.

Designer
Alexandre Arrechea
Material
Steel
Status
Available
Year
2022
Share
Facebook X Pinterest Reddit LinkedIn Tumblr
Follow Yanko Design on Google
Add as preferred source Follow in News & Discover

Preferred sources surface our stories more often in Top Stories and AI Overviews. Following adds us to your Google News and Discover feeds.

author avatar
Ida Torres
Ida Torres is a writer at Yanko Design. She graduated with a degree in Film and Audio Visual Communication from the University of the Philippines and holds certificates in Digital Marketing Communications. She previously worked in the PR, advertising, and events industry and also taught communication subjects at the collegiate level. She has been writing for social media, books and publishing, pop culture, technology news, and design for the past 10 years.
See Full Bio

Latest stories

Just published
This Zippo case now hides a full DIY micro-toolkit inside
EveryDayCarry

This Zippo case now hides a full DIY micro-toolkit inside
Genius ‘Tilted’ Apple Watch Band Makes The Entire Experience 10x More Ergonomic
Wearables

Genius ‘Tilted’ Apple Watch Band Makes The Entire Experience 10x More Ergonomic
One Table, 3 Games, Nobody Needs a Game Room
Furniture

One Table, 3 Games, Nobody Needs a Game Room

Related

More in Installations
The Bali Sculpture That Finally Makes Overshot Views Feel New
Installations

The Bali Sculpture That Finally Makes Overshot Views Feel New
Felipe Pantone’s Tennis Court Refuses to Look the Same Twice
Installations

Felipe Pantone’s Tennis Court Refuses to Look the Same Twice
London’s Barbican Now Has Furniture You’re Allowed to Move
Installations

London’s Barbican Now Has Furniture You’re Allowed to Move

Featured Design

Two things worth your attention
The Gennai Pen SL01 Is Closer to Clockwork Than Stationery
Deals

The Gennai Pen SL01 Is Closer to Clockwork Than Stationery
Flashlights Usually Don’t Have Personalities, Olight’s Oclip 2 Ultra Kind of Does
Accessories

Flashlights Usually Don’t Have Personalities, Olight’s Oclip 2 Ultra Kind of Does

The Newsletter

The best in international product design, delivered to your inbox.