7 Reasons Non-Artists Need a Drawing Pad on Their Desk

I’ve established in my previous articles that I’m not an artist and can only draw stick figures, or maybe follow paint-by-numbers-style sketches. That hasn’t stopped me from buying and collecting drawing pads and notebooks of all kinds, though. Of course, I’m not hoping I’ll eventually learn to draw or become the next Andy Warhol or anything like that. I like having these writing surfaces because I have a lot of things to write down, whether it’s for productivity, as part of my numerous journaling tools, or just somewhere to randomly write or sketch things out.

The Japanese Drawing Pad, despite having “drawing” in its name, isn’t just an art tool for artists, architects, and other visual creatives. It’s a blank, tactile surface that can be useful for anyone who likes to write, think, plan, or organize. And in a world that’s becoming an increasingly digital-analog hybrid, having a tool like this by your side whenever you need it is always a plus. It’s not just a regular drawing pad, though. It’s simply designed, but expertly crafted by masters in the bookbinding and papermaking industries, giving you paper that helps you create your own masterpiece, whether visual or written.

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So if you’re like me and don’t need it for actual drawing, here are a few ways to get your money’s worth out of the Japanese Drawing Pad. No drawing skills needed.

Brain-dump Your To-Do List

For those times when you just need to mindlessly dump out all your tasks, lists, and thoughts, this is the perfect place to do it. It doesn’t have a cover, so you get straight to the blank page you need. The tear-away pages make it easy to toss the list once you’re done, or stick it somewhere you’ll actually see it.

Create a Mood Board

The drawing pad can also serve as your analog Pinterest board. Use it to brainstorm a trip itinerary, visualize an outfit for an upcoming event, or build a vision board for your next few months. The microperforated pages tear easily and cleanly, so you can arrange them side by side on a wall or corkboard.

Take Notes in a Meeting (Without a Boring Notebook)

Meetings can drag on forever, but having a unique tool to take notes with can make them feel a little less like a slog. The Drawing Pad’s gray paper and black base give it a sleeker, more distinctive look than your average notepad, so pulling it out mid-meeting feels less like a chore and more like an upgrade.

Mind-mapping and Brainstorming

Having a freeform space without any lines is ideal for when you need to jot down branching ideas, bubbles, and connections. It also comes in different sizes (A6, A5, and A4), so you can choose how much space you need for these brainstorming sessions, even if the meeting is just with yourself.

Journaling

Whether you need a space for habit tracking, junk journaling, or creative writing prompts, the premium feel of the paper will make your journaling ritual more satisfying. If you tear off the pages, you can attach them to your other journals or use the loose-leaf sheets to build a journal of your own.

Teaching Kids (or Yourself) Letters, Numbers, and Shapes

The pad can also double as a lesson space for kids who are still learning to write their letters, numbers, or shapes, offering a low-pressure surface with no stakes attached. And if you’re learning a new language that uses characters different from what you’re used to, it can be your practice space, too.

Doodling to De-stress

Even if you’re not an artist who can draw well, there may be times when you just want to doodle your stress away. Whether you’re sketching the meal you just ate, dreaming up an imaginary creature to fight off boredom, or scribbling whatever abstract shapes come to mind, the pad puts no pressure on you to be “good.” It’s simply a tactile stress outlet.

Beyond what’s already been covered, the Japanese Drawing Pad has a few more details worth knowing. Every pad is handmade by ITO Bindery, a Japanese bookbindery that’s been at it since 1938. The binding glue is still brushed on by hand, and each microperforation is checked for consistency by trained craftspeople rather than left entirely to machines. The pages themselves are premium paper (81.4 g/m²) mounted on a sturdy, recycled cardboard base, and each sheet tears away cleanly without leaving any strays behind on the page. This particular edition is also limited to just 100 individually numbered pads per size, which makes the pad feel less like a disposable notepad and more like a small, functional collectible.

At the end of the day, you don’t need to be able to draw to justify owning something this well made. A design like the ITO BINDERY × YANKO DESIGN Drawing Pad earns its keep simply by being there, ready on your desk for the next to-do list, doodle, or half-formed idea you don’t want to lose. And that’s really the beauty of building an analog habit into an otherwise digital life: it doesn’t ask much of you, just a pen, a blank page, and a few free minutes. Whether it ends up full of to-do lists, mind maps, or terrible stick-figure doodles, this drawing pad might just become one of those small, everyday objects you didn’t know you needed until it’s part of your routine.