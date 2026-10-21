Ninja Labs MagSafe Flex Pouch turns your phone into a stretchy everyday carry pocket

Smartphones have become the focal point of everyday carry, but their slim profiles leave little room for the small essentials people take everywhere. Ninja Labs, a Los Angeles-based company, offers a simple alternative with the MagSafe Flex Pouch. The accessory is a detachable silicone pocket that turns the back of a MagSafe-compatible smartphone into expandable storage for everyday items.

Unlike conventional magnetic wallets designed primarily for cards, the Flex Pouch uses a flexible, stretchy compartment to accommodate objects of different shapes and sizes. It can hold credit cards, IDs, cash, coins, wireless earbuds, and even a car key fob. According to Ninja Labs, the pocket can accommodate anything from a single card to a stack of 20, making it a versatile option for people who want to carry fewer accessories.

Designer: Ninja Labs

The design is centered on a proprietary memory silicone blend that expands to roughly twice its original size before contracting again. Rather than relying on zippers, buttons, or rigid compartments, the material stretches around its contents. Its naturally grippy surface helps keep items in place, while the open-top construction allows quick access. When emptied, the pouch returns to its original compact form.

Ninja Labs says the material retained more than 90 percent of its original stretch after 10,000 stretching cycles, offering an indication of its intended durability. However, the company advises against carrying regular house keys or other sharp-edged objects that could puncture the silicone.

The MagSafe version introduces a refreshing change to the original Flex Pouch concept. Earlier versions integrated the pocket directly into an iPhone case, making it a permanent part of the phone’s exterior. The new accessory is a standalone unit that attaches magnetically to a MagSafe-compatible iPhone or case and can be removed whenever it is no longer needed. Android users can also use it with a suitable magnetic case, although the pouch does not provide phone protection of its own.

This detachable format makes the accessory adaptable to different situations. It can carry cards and cash for a quick errand, earbuds and a car fob while travelling, or small personal-care items during a night out. The flexible construction also allows it to accommodate bulkier objects than a traditional flat wallet, although adding more contents inevitably creates a pronounced bulge at the back of the phone.

The MagSafe Flex Pouch is priced at $59 and is available in pink, baby blue, lavender, and black, with transparent silicone and a sparkling pink finish among the options. Ninja Labs offers worldwide shipping, with international delivery listed at $10, so you can try it out right away. You can also go for their case cover version if MagSafe is not your thing.