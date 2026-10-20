Espresso Without an Outlet or a Separate Cup

An espresso habit gets complicated the minute you leave the kitchen. You can bring the beans, but the equipment tends to stay beside an outlet, occupying a respectable chunk of counter. Pura Coffee’s PURA NEO Pro, listed for sale at $349, is designed to put heating, extraction, and drinking into one battery-powered object. The problem it tackles is straightforward: making espresso away from your usual setup without packing a miniature coffee station.

Visually, the NEO Pro looks closer to a travel tumbler than a shrunken kitchen appliance. The company’s imagery shows a cylindrical body, a cup at the top, and a textured brown band around the middle. A circular power button keeps the front relatively uncluttered. I like the restraint here. It looks like an object you could leave beside a laptop without your desk suddenly resembling the equipment shelf behind a coffee bar.

Designer: Pura Coffee

That stacked layout explains the design’s most interesting decision. Pura pumps water upward through the grounds into the drinking cup above, so you don’t need to balance the brewer over a separate vessel. The cup becomes part of the architecture rather than another accessory to remember. The company says upward flow helps wet the coffee bed evenly and reduce channeling. That extraction advantage needs testing, but the integrated cup has an immediately understandable purpose.

The basic controls are refreshingly physical. After a short press followed by a two-second hold to power on, one press starts heated brewing at the default 92°C, roughly 198°F. A double press skips heating and brews using the water’s existing temperature. Pura also uses a colored light ring to communicate status. It’s a sensible division of labor: a button for getting coffee started, with a small visual signal instead of another screen demanding your attention.

Inside, the ambition gets more technical. Pura specifies extraction pressure of 6 to 9 bar at the coffee puck and a five-stage process that moves from pre-infusion through brewing to pressure release. Its roughly three-minute cold-start brewing time is explicitly labeled a design target, not a verified result here. I’d treat that timing as provisional, particularly if the appeal is making a quick cup between meetings rather than enjoying the preparation itself.

Then comes Brew OS, the companion software that lets owners adjust brewing parameters and save combinations as shareable Brew Cards. Pura says the app can also suggest a starting extraction curve from a photograph of a coffee bag or the beans themselves. That’s a potentially useful entry point for someone who wants more guidance than a temperature slider. Importantly, the company describes these suggestions as starting points, while deeper learning from personal taste ratings remains on its roadmap.

I’m more persuaded by saving a recipe than by the prospect of photographing beans. A saved combination gives the tinkering a destination: find settings you like, then stop rebuilding them every morning. For me, that’s a better reason to connect a coffee maker to a phone than simply adding remote controls. Brew OS allows that recipe to be saved and shared, although repeating settings shouldn’t be mistaken for guaranteeing identical flavor.

The practical boundaries matter, too. The water tank holds a maximum of 70 milliliters, about 2.4 fluid ounces, so think espresso-sized servings, not a full commuter mug. Ground coffee is the primary approach, with an optional Nespresso-compatible capsule adapter. Cleanup still involves discarding the grounds and rinsing removable parts; the body cannot be immersed or put in the dishwasher. Portability gets the equipment into your bag, but it doesn’t make the used grounds disappear afterward.

At $349, I’d want the NEO Pro to earn its place through regular use, not just the occasional campsite photo. Its strongest design argument is the cup itself: brewing and drinking share one vertical assembly, with fewer separate objects to arrange. If carrying your espresso routine matters enough to justify the preparation and cleanup, that’s a thoughtful place to start. The app can offer more settings later. First, the coffee needs somewhere to land.