They say AI will steal our jobs. Whoever trims that stubborn strip of grass along the lawn’s edge seems to have excellent job security. We’ve got robots driving around gardens, mapping their surroundings, and keeping the grass neatly cut, yet the border still has a habit of becoming someone’s weekend assignment. Personally, that’s a job I’d be delighted to hand over.

Sunseeker’s upcoming X8 Plus looks eager to apply. Its EdgeZero™ 2.0 trimming system targets a zero-inch edge gap, according to the company, putting that leftover strip squarely on the agenda. Set for a preview at Equip Expo 2026, the robotic mower also brings solid-state LiDAR, stereo vision, and network-assisted satellite positioning. An impressive résumé, although the edge-cutting hardware is what makes me want to schedule the interview.

Designer: Sunseeker Elite Team

Click Here to Know More: Equip Expo 2026.

The Last Few Inches Are a Hardware Problem

A mower can follow a boundary accurately and still leave grass behind if its blades cannot reach it. Knowing where the border is and cutting right up to it are separate assignments. Sunseeker describes EdgeZero™ 2.0 as its answer to the second one, though the announcement leaves the mechanism’s finer details unexplained. That’s the part I’d want a closer look at: how the trimming tool reaches the border while the mower’s body stays clear. A clean pass beside a raised edge would tell a useful story.

Getting into position is its own engineering task. The X8 Plus uses nRTK, a form of satellite positioning that draws correction data from a network of reference stations. In plain English, those corrections help tighten up the machine’s estimate of where it is. Sunseeker combines that positioning with solid-state LiDAR and stereo vision, giving the mower several sources of information as it navigates. Your garden may look peaceful from the patio; the robot has quite a bit to figure out down there.

Sharing the Lawn With the Locals

There’s an infrared camera in the mix, too, which Sunseeker says supports animal-friendly operation. That’s a worthwhile consideration for a machine sharing outdoor space with creatures that have never checked its mowing schedule. The announcement doesn’t establish exactly how the system identifies or responds to different animals, so I’d keep the promise modest for now. Still, accounting for the lawn’s other residents belongs in the design brief. The grass might stay put, but everything passing through it gets a vote in how smoothly an autonomous mower’s afternoon goes.

Sunseeker Elite already explores that relationship between sensing and physical movement in its existing X7 Gen 2 and X7 Plus Gen 2. Those models combine satellite positioning with visual mapping, while all-wheel drive and floating dual cutting discs address traction and uneven ground. That provides useful context for the X8 Plus: software has to work with wheels, blades, and the shape of the property. I like that the new preview brings attention back to the finishing work. A mower’s route can look beautifully organized on an app, but the result still gets judged from the garden chair.

A Closer Look at Equip Expo 2026

Equip Expo should provide a closer look at Sunseeker’s approach. The show runs October 20-23, 2026, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, with Sunseeker at Indoor Booth #1190 and Outdoor Booth #7460D. The company plans an interactive mower-vision experience, letting visitors see imagery from a machine’s perspective, alongside outdoor slope demonstrations using the X7 Gen 2 and X4. Those demonstrations concern the existing models, while the X8 Plus is the next-generation preview. Seeing what a mower perceives could make that long sensor list considerably easier to understand.

Pricing and retail availability for the X8 Plus aren’t specified in the announcement, so the zero-inch edge target remains a reason to watch its development rather than retire the trimmer immediately. For me, though, it’s a persuasive direction to pursue. Finishing the borders would remove a very specific reason for a person to follow the robot outside and pick up another tool. If Sunseeker can make that work reliably, I’m perfectly comfortable with this particular job disappearing. The person who used to do it can have Saturday morning back.

Click Here to Know More: Equip Expo 2026.