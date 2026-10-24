Neo-Brutalist Vases Look Like Tiny Towers, Even Without Flowers

An empty vase can make a shelf look oddly unfinished, as though the flowers were supposed to do all the decorating. Aleksander Kozera’s Neo-Brutalist Vases offer a convincing way around that small domestic problem. Created under his Warsaw-based Yird Ceramics brand, these ceramic vessels have enough architectural detail to hold attention on their own. I’d be inclined to leave them empty before deciding what, if anything, belongs inside.

Their cylindrical bodies are divided into rectangular panels, with tiny indentations that suggest construction details on a concrete facade. Circular recesses interrupt that grid, while curved projections extend from the sides like abbreviated balconies or exposed joints. The effect lands somewhere between an architectural model and a piece of science-fiction set dressing. They look a little like infrastructure for a very small, very design-conscious civilization, which is part of their appeal.

Designer: Aleksander Kozera

The concrete resemblance comes from the ceramic body itself. According to the collection’s Łódź Design Festival description, Kozera uses porcelain casting slip with ceramic pigments and black grog to produce that raw, concrete-like finish. In the close-up photographs, dark speckles break up the gray surface. That texture matters visually: without it, the panel lines and repeated circles could read as a smooth plastic prop. Instead, the surface gives the geometry some grit.

The modular approach also makes the collection more interesting than a row of differently sized cylinders. The festival describes vessels that can be combined and arranged into larger compositions. In the photographs, neighboring forms create narrow gaps, overlapping projections, and changing silhouettes. I like the possibility of treating a shelf as a small architectural composition rather than lining up three matching accessories. The vessels share a vocabulary without looking identical from every angle.

Kozera’s broader studio process helps explain that controlled repetition. He describes beginning with digital modeling, then 3D-printing master forms used to make plaster molds for slip-casting porcelain. That’s a useful distinction for anyone assuming these are printed plastic objects or directly printed ceramics. Digital tools establish the geometry, while casting translates it into ceramic. The workshop photographs make that relationship tangible, showing shaped components and molds alongside vessels at different stages of production.

The finish introduces another layer of detail. The collection description specifies a translucent green glaze, with the small exterior “windows” individually glazed by hand. The green is restrained enough that the photographed pieces still read predominantly as gray architectural objects. I prefer that decision to an all-over glossy finish. Small glazed areas give the eye somewhere to pause without obscuring the panel divisions or competing with the speckled body.

Flowers change the balance considerably. In the styled photograph, branching stems stretch above and across the vessels, disrupting all those disciplined horizontal and vertical lines. The arrangement is sparse enough that the ceramic remains visible, which seems the right approach. A dense supermarket bouquet might conceal much of the detail that makes these worth looking at. A few irregular branches would let the architecture and the plant material each have some breathing room.

My reservation is mostly about where they would live. These are visually busy objects, even with their limited palette. On a shelf already crowded with books, collectibles, and patterned ceramics, the small recesses and projecting edges could get lost. I’d give one a relatively clear stretch of console or place a group against a plain wall. That’s a styling preference, but the design rewards enough space to read its silhouette.

These are physical ceramic works rather than render-only proposals, and the collection is listed as selected for the make me! 2026 exhibition at Łódź Design Festival. That listing does not establish retail pricing or US availability, so it shouldn’t be mistaken for a confirmed shopping announcement.

For me, the strongest choice is the attention given to the sides of each vessel. Turn one, and the relationship between grid, recess, and projection changes. That gives the object a reason to stay on display after the stems are gone, without asking an empty vase to pretend it’s waiting for its next assignment.