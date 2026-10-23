Edge & Pop pairs a tiny Damascus knife with a bottle opener

Small jobs have a habit of sending us looking for bigger tools. A package arrives, the tape won’t budge, and suddenly you’re searching a drawer for something sharp. Carrying a large knife for these little interruptions feels a bit excessive, though. Lunark’s Edge & Pop takes a more modest approach, combining a folding pocket knife and bottle opener in one compact, wood-handled design.

At 2.7 inches long when open, with a 1.6-inch handle and a 1.1-inch blade, Edge & Pop keeps its ambitions fairly small. And at one ounce, it’s quite lightweight, too. That’s useful when your pockets already have a phone, wallet, and keys competing for space. There’s little reason for a tool meant for occasional cutting to take over the rest of your everyday carry.

Designer: Allan Ospina, Founder of Lunark

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The drop-point blade brings a curved cutting edge and a tip that slopes down from the spine. It’s intended for modest tasks, such as opening envelopes, slicing packing tape, or trimming cord. You don’t need to invent a camping trip to find a reason to carry it. A delivery on the doorstep or a stubborn bit of packaging is a less dramatic place to start.

Of course, a tiny knife doesn’t have to look like anonymous hardware. The blade is made of Damascus steel with 67 layers of high-carbon 9Cr18MoV, while the winding patterns give its surface a character of its own. The lines resemble the contours on a map, bringing detail to a small area. That pattern is an aesthetic attraction that makes the knife feel more considered than your typical cutting tools.

The ebony handle gives that patterned steel a quieter companion. Dark wood grain sits alongside black fasteners and softened corners, keeping the shape simple without making it plain. It’s an appealing departure from tools that turn every surface into exposed metal. The grain varies between pieces, so some of the object’s personality comes from the material rather than an added color scheme.

The bottle opener, meanwhile, becomes useful when a capped drink calls for something better than an improvised trick. It sits at the rear of the blade and becomes accessible when the cutting edge folds into the handle. There’s no separate implement to swing out first. Moving between the two jobs means changing the blade’s position, keeping the arrangement compact without adding another folding tool.

That little opener has another job as well. Pressing its end helps rotate the blade outward, making it part of the opening mechanism rather than a feature sitting idle between drinks. A liner lock holds the blade in its extended position, so you won’t have to worry about the blade folding back in accidentally. It’s a small but critical detail you’ll be thankful for when facing a stubborn box.

An attachment opening in the handle provides another way to keep the tool nearby. Paired with the included mini carabiner, it can join a keychain or hang from a bag rather than occupy a pocket. Whether in a pocket or hanging from a belt or bag, having a choice of carry arrangements is useful for an object meant to tag along.

Beneath the ebony handle, a heat-treated 420 stainless steel frame gives the tool a neatly defined outline. The exposed metal traces the wood’s edges, while black fasteners keep the assembly visually restrained. It’s a considered way to bring several materials into such a small object. There’s detail to appreciate up close, yet the overall shape stays simple enough to read at a glance.

A taped box on the kitchen counter and a capped drink at the end of the day make a good case for keeping these two functions together. Edge & Pop answers both with a compact shape and materials that reward a closer look. The pleasure is in that combination, having something useful within reach that feels as thoughtfully designed as the objects you choose to display.

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